After what coach Tobie Bohannon referred to as a “rebuilding year” with a team replacing a massively important senior class from the year before and lots of players in new roles, Bohannon is looking forward to returning seven of her nine primary rotation players from last season.
“They have worked so hard through the summer,” Bohannon said. “They have just been really building on the skills that they already had. Last year, I felt like they really competed. We just weren’t able to really pull things through on a lot of games with more competitive teams. This year, I just feel like they are more mature and able to push through.
“… Our expectations are grit, grace and gratitude.”
The Thunder will be led by four seniors this season — Sydney Marriott, Breonna Waterman, Rileigh Brown and Anastyn Nielson. The rest of the returning rotation players are all juniors.
“It is nice, 100 percent, to not have to start over all the way and have the main build to it,” Marriott said. “The people who are stepping up to fill the positions of the players that we lost are and fill spots that we’ve switched around — it has been really nice because they have stepped up.”
Just because they return so many players doesn’t mean the team hasn’t tried to find better ways to utilize the lineup this offseason. The big move has been shifting junior Savanna Marriott to the setter position.
“Savanna — she knows what everyone likes,” Nielson said. “She really works well and listens to us when we say ‘higher’ or ‘off the net a little bit more.’ She really knows what all of us like to have.”
Moving Marriott allows junior Paige Hanson to go into more of an attacking role where the Thunder are replacing Alexis Maurer and Briley Holladay from last season’s front line.
Having Hanson’s hitting on the outside should open up more opportunities in the middle for junior Reganne Fast, who led the team in both kills and blocks last season.
“She is really fantastic to have,” Bohannon said. “… I feel like she was good last year, but she is going to excel this year.”
The Thunder are deep at hitter with Nielson emerging as the year went last season and was third on the team in kills behind Fast and Maurer.
“I keep saying that I’ve been waiting for this moment since seventh grade,” Nielson said.
Defense is where Nodaway Valley will hang their hats this season led by senior libero Sydney Marriott, who will need that connection with her sister to deliver passes to the setter. The Marriott sisters shared the team lead in digs last season at 8.8 per match.
“This year, our passing has gotten better already throughout the summer, and obviously me and Savanna have the sister chemistry, so it just works out knowing how her movement is and her knowing my movement and reading off each other,” Sydney Marriott said.
The back-row defense doesn’t stop there. Paidyn Linville finished third on the team in digs and Brown was fifth with Hanson fourth.
“We have a really strong defense,” Brown said. “… Our team is always known for being really scrappy.”
Sophomores Haylee Dawson and Bella Walker are young players who the team expects to step into roles this season. Both were rotation players for the basketball team last season and have shown their athleticism.
“Haylee Dawson and Bella Walker have stepped up tremendously this summer, especially filling positions that we needed them to,” Sydney Marriott said.
Nodaway Valley will open the season on Saturday with the East Atchison Tournament before playing at Maysville on Monday then having its home opener on Tuesday against South Holt in Burlington Junction.
“Last year didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, so I’m just excited to try and make a run at getting further in districts than we did last year and just an overall better season,” Marriott said.