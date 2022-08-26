NV VB.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley volleyball, front from left: Briley Holladay, Alexis Mauer, manager Emma Young; second row; Bella Walker, Ella Grace, Sydney Marriott, Rileigh Brown; third row; Eva Comstock, Emalee Wynn, Savanna Marriott, Haylee Dawson, Kalynn Godsey, Breonna Waterman; fourth row; Trinity Olson, Lucy Marion, Ava Graham, Anastyn Nielson, Reganne Fast and Paige Hanson. Not pictured: Paidyn Linville and manager Journee Parman.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

There were not many teams in the state, let alone northwest Missouri, with as much experience returning last season as the Nodaway Valley Thunder.

With West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt each returning most of their lineups from the previous year, the Thunder were loaded with returning starters, but with much of those being seniors, this season, it is a new-look team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags