There were not many teams in the state, let alone northwest Missouri, with as much experience returning last season as the Nodaway Valley Thunder.
With West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt each returning most of their lineups from the previous year, the Thunder were loaded with returning starters, but with much of those being seniors, this season, it is a new-look team.
“We will be a young team, but we will be competitive,” coach Tobie Bohannon said. “They are a very competitive bunch. They really want to succeed, so the sky is the limit for them.”
The two players back with the most varsity experience are senior Alexis Maher and junior Sydney Marriott.
Maher was a starter for Nodaway-Holt’s district runner-up team two years ago, but saw her court time go down last season with the programs combing. She is likely to see an increased role again this year.
“It is definitely fun,” Maher said on being a leader on the team. “I feel like this year is a more of a fun, relaxed practice.
“My goal is to definitely work on my hitting, my passing and just to overall better myself as a player.”
Marriott was the lone non-senior playing last season as the team got off to a 4-2 start. She was a very effective player with her quickness at libero.
“All the girls that are playing now, we’ve been playing together for a very long time,” Marriott said. “It is really just like nothing has changed from playing in junior high together. Chemistry is all there. With the co-op, it is like we’ve been playing together forever with all grade levels.”
Another player who is likely to play a major role this year is the team’s other senior Briley Holladay Holladay is excited for the chance to play more varsity as a senior.
“During the summer, we had the East Atchison league and it was so different to get so much more playing time playing against other people who have been on varsity from other schools,” Holladay said.
Juniors Anastyn Nielson, Breonna Waterman, Rileigh Brown and Ella Grace have all seen time of the court in their careers and could factor into the rotation.
The sophomore class is primed to make a big impact after Paige Hanson, Savanna Marriott, Reganne Fast, Paidyn Linville and Ava Graham all played big roles in getting the basketball team to the district championship game last year.
“They are all so good,” Holladay said. “I can’t wait to watch them their senior year. They are going to rock.”
Hanson and Savanna Marriott are likely to share setter duties this season.
“Savanna has really soft hands and does a really good job setting as well as Paige,” Bohannon said.
Haylee Dawson is a player who could make an impact as a freshman.
The Thunder will open the season with the East Atchison Tournament on Saturday with Nodaway Valley opening pool play at 8 a.m. against East Atchison.
“I feel like we will do really good things this year as a team,” Maher said.