NV FB.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley football, front from left: Jordan Phillips, Ben Cordell, Clay Hanson, Parker Prettyman, Keaton Reynolds, Brody McGinness, Clayton Davis, Michael Cook, Lilly Embley, Ireland Mckinzie; second row; Preston Jenkins, Dylan Walker, John Fuhrman, Kaden Reynolds, Blake Bohannon, Andrew Lightner, Garrett Carpenter, Collin Kinsella, Dillon Russell, Ethan Rohr, Oren Goff, Dakota Patterson, Reece Walker, Gabe Weiland, Cooper Snodderley, Tyler Gray and Paxton Prettyman.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

There may have not been a team in 8-man football more bitten by the injury bug last season than the Nodaway Valley Thunder.

In the first year for the coop, the Thunder had to battle through injuries to many of its skill players including quarterback Blake Bohannon and running back Gavin Leeper.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags