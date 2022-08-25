There may have not been a team in 8-man football more bitten by the injury bug last season than the Nodaway Valley Thunder.
In the first year for the coop, the Thunder had to battle through injuries to many of its skill players including quarterback Blake Bohannon and running back Gavin Leeper.
“Last year, we had injuries and different things where we were shuffling people, there were some weeks where kids played different positions three weeks in a row just because of different injuries, different illnesses and whatever it was,” coach Alan Calfee said. “To get our best eight on the field, we had to make adjustments, so knock on wood, hopefully we don’t have to go through that stuff again.”
What the Thunder were able to lean on was a very talented group of linemen so with standouts like James Herr and Mason Chitwood graduating, Nodaway Valley hopes that a healthier group of skill players can take some pressure off of a less experienced line.
“Everybody has experience in quite a few positions, so if somebody does get hurt, we have people who can fill the spot,” Nodaway Valley senior Clay Hanson said.
On of those skill players back is junior Michael Cook who stepped in at quarterback when season with Bohannon sidelined.
“Our chemistry is coming together really well,” Cook said. “I think we will really mesh well together this year.”
Cook excelled as a running quarterback for the Thunder with 261 passing yards, but 825 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns.
As a junior, the Thunder will hope to see Cook take the next step as a passer and he will have a new weapon to utilize in the regard with Bohannon moving to his more natural position at receiver.
“I’m kinda a utility player, they can put me wherever,” Bohannon said. “Right now, I’m mainly playing wide receiver. ... I’ve played receiver for most of my career. It was just last year that I played QB. It isn’t like a hard switch, but I’m definitely probably better at receiver than I am quarterback.”
The switch made an immediate impact at the jamboree at East Atchison last week where Bohannon hauled in two deep passes from Cook.
“My leg feels great,” Bohannon said. “The doctors did a great job fixing it up and the only thing it really did was make me come out here and try harder.”
Clay Hanson joins Bohannon as the only two seniors on the Thunder roster this season and will likely be leaned on heavily in the run game this season.
“Just keep running and have a good mindset,” Hanson said of what makes him successful at running back.
Last year, Hanson carried the ball 120 times for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. He added another touchdown catch.
The injury bug has already bit the Thunder a bit this season with Hanson missing the jamboree, but expected to be back for the season opener on Friday.
Freshman Cooper Snodderley share a big workload in the jamboree without Hanson available and will likely factor in even when the team is full strength.
The other key early-season injury is sophomore Preston Jenkins who made 87 tackles last season including nine tackles for loss. Jenkins is expected to miss the first two weeks of the season.
Without Jenkins, the Thunder will be without their top four tacklers from last season with the graduations of Herr, Chitwood and Will Cordell — who had 133 tackles.
Pieces that Nodaway Valley will need to step up include Hanson and junior Clayton Davis. Davis had 45 tackles last season, which was fifth on the team.
The line is where the Thunder lost the most talent and will be counting on juniors Andrew Lightner and Parker Prettyman to lead a younger group.
“Some of our smaller guys are getting on the line too this year, helping out and just being animals,” Cook said.
The Thunder began the program last season with a 60-14 win over Stewartsville-Osborn last season and now have to open this season with a road trip to visit the WildCards who were said to look much improved at their jamboree last week.
The schedule gives Thunder a pair of big tests at home in Week 2 and Week 3 as they host East Atchison and Platte Valley.
“If you look at a lot of the games that we were in last year, or definitely had a chance to win, turnovers were a huge part of that,” Calfee said on the keys to the season. “First and foremost, on the offensive side, take care of the ball and on the defensive side, force some turnovers. Then do the little things and playing disciplined football is going to be the biggest thing.”