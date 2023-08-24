NVFB.jpg
Nodaway Valley football: front from left; Michael Cook, Bryton Olson, Skyler Randall, Dylan Walker, Tye Hoyt, Cooper Morrow, Walker Thompson; second row; JD Cronk, Parker Prettyman, Aidan Huges-Fast, John Furhman, Keaton Reynolds, Clayton Davis, Manager Ireland Mackenzie; third row; coach Brady Atwell, Preston Jenkins, Reece Walker, Oren Goff, Jon Smock, Ben Cordell, Paxton Prettyman; fourth row; Gage Johnson, Brody McGinness, Cooper Snodderley, Joe Smock, Garrett Carpenter, Connor Russell; back row; coach Matt Shipley, Dakota Patterson, Dillon Russell, Elias Messer, Tyler Gray, Andrew Lightner and coach Alan Calfee.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Two seasons ago, head coach Alan Calfee needed someone to step in and play the most important position on the field. With starting quarterback Blake Bohannon going down with a season-ending injury, the Thunder turned to an undersized sophomore to lead the team.

Michael Cook showed his toughness and speed the rest of the year as a run-first quarterback. That toughness was on full display in the season-ending playoff loss in Rosendale against a North Andrew team that would have an elite defense and a state championship the next season. The Cardinal defense tee’d off on the young sophomore much of the night, but Cook kept coming, running 28 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns with three 2-point conversions.

