Two seasons ago, head coach Alan Calfee needed someone to step in and play the most important position on the field. With starting quarterback Blake Bohannon going down with a season-ending injury, the Thunder turned to an undersized sophomore to lead the team.
Michael Cook showed his toughness and speed the rest of the year as a run-first quarterback. That toughness was on full display in the season-ending playoff loss in Rosendale against a North Andrew team that would have an elite defense and a state championship the next season. The Cardinal defense tee’d off on the young sophomore much of the night, but Cook kept coming, running 28 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns with three 2-point conversions.
“One: he is fast; and two: he has great vision,” North Andrew coach Dwyane Williams said at the time. “There were several nice runs of his where I felt like, hey, we’ve got him cornered — and he’d make one little cut that was at exactly the right time.”
The Cardinals eventually knocked Cook out of the game and got the 50-36 win, but Cook had proven what he was capable of as the team’s focal point on offense and he continued that as a junior.
“This year, I really just want to focus on trying to out-do myself from past years,” Cook said. “That is with myself and the team. I just want to see success all over the place — myself, team and teammates.”
Last season, Cook ran for 1,072 yards and 17 touchdowns on 160 carries — good for 6.7 yards per carry. In the air, he was 27-for-65 for 273 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. The passing game is where Calfee thinks Cook is ready to make the most strides as a senior.
“His first year of doing it, it was more that we didn’t have a whole lot of guys that could throw the ball, so it was more, ‘Hey, I’m an athlete back there playing quarterback,’” Calfee said. “He has gotten much better at going through his progressions, learning his reads and honestly, just slowing down and letting the game come to him. He is a kid who wants to make stuff happen and be a playmaker. You can see the progression of being more comfortable and slowing down.
“I don’t think the first year was necessarily natural for him, but he stepped into that role and he made plays with his legs and stuff. Now, (it’s about) going through those progressions, learning the offense all the way through and knowing what we as coaches are looking for.”
Around their quarterback, the Thunder will be breaking in new weapons with second-leading rusher Clay Hanson and leading receiver Blake Bohannon graduating.
Fullback Preston Jenkins played all season with a cast on one hand last season, but still managed to run for 218 yards and four touchdowns on a 9.5 yards-per-carry average. A fully healthy junior season from Jenkins has the potential to unlock a 1-2 punch with Cook which could be devastating in the 275 Conference.
“Preston missed a few weeks then played the whole season with a club,” Calfee said. “So he was basically playing with one arm.”
Sophomores Dylan Walker and Cooper Snodderley return as the speed options at running back after Walker had 203 yards last season as Hanson’s backup and Snodderley was limited to eight carries with injuries. Snodderley was impressive this summer, especially at the East Atchison Team Camp in July.
“We’ve got Cooper Snodderley coming up,” Cook said. “He is going to be a dog this year. He is putting in the work.”
At pass catcher, Bohannon had 307 yards while Jenkins was second with 36 yards. Cook was actually tied for third on the team in receptions as the quarterback. The Thunder will be looking for more balanced production from the ends.
“Ty Hoyt, he is a freshman this year,” Cook said. “He is kinda undersized, but he is definitely going to be underrated, but he is going to be a guy when he gets older.”
Reece Walker had a touchdown and was third on the team with 24 yards. He will undoubtedly see an uptick in the targets. Senior Clayton Davis is another player who will factor into the mix at end after excelling on defense the last two years.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone step up and be who they really can be,” Davis said. “With these last few years, you can see someone developing and then for us seniors, this is the last chance we have to show that progression from each year.”
On both sides of the ball, the trenches were manned by an inexperienced group last season, but Calfee thinks they have grown this season.
“We return a lot of experience and we’ve got some younger guys like Tyler Gray who had a really good offseason in the weight room,” Calfee said. “Oren Goff had a really good offseason in the weight room as well. We return a lot of guys.”
Ben Cordell returns to lead the defensive line after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss last season.
Cook leads all the returners in tackles after having 87 last year. Jenkins had 57 while Davis had 25 and Dylan Walker had 42.
“The best part of the defense is just that we like to hit people,” Davis said.
The Thunder will meet the Cardinals again to begin the season on Friday. North Andrew will be celebrating their state championship from last season as the Thunder come to town looking to spoil the celebration.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m ready for it,” Cook said of the season. “I think we’ve got a whole brand-new team this year — kinda a fresh start for us. … Being able to get back on the field with my teammates and brothers, it is nice.”