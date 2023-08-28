NVXC.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley cross country: from left; coach Payton Walker, Riley Blay, Dylan Walker and coach Bill Blay.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Other than Riley Blay’s immediate family, there probably isn’t a person out there who has seen him run more than Payton Walker. And for Blay, he considers Walker family at this point anyway. Now, he has to consider her a coach as Walker was named the Nodaway Valley cross-country coach for this season.

“It is kinda my sister-in-law, so we will see how that goes,” Blay said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags