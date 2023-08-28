Other than Riley Blay’s immediate family, there probably isn’t a person out there who has seen him run more than Payton Walker. And for Blay, he considers Walker family at this point anyway. Now, he has to consider her a coach as Walker was named the Nodaway Valley cross-country coach for this season.
“It is kinda my sister-in-law, so we will see how that goes,” Blay said.
Walker was a fan of cross country when she was in high school, and Riley’s brother Tyler Blay was racing and eventually won his state championship his senior year. Riley Blay was a freshman on that team and medaled himself.
“I have been around high-level running for a couple years now,” Walker explained. “I’ve come to really enjoy it and I feel like I have a really deep understanding of it and what it takes to really be one of the top (runners).”
The next season, Blay picked up the torch from his brother and won his first state championship then surpassed his brother’s total as a junior with his second-straight state championship. He has added five state championships in track and field to that total and goes into his senior season as one of the state’s most decorated runners.
“It is very exciting to be a senior, but I don’t want high school sports — not the school part — high school sports to end,” Blay said.
He is coming off finishing second in the Junior Olympic Games in the 3000-meter run in Des Moines.
“I’m very excited,” Blay said. “I didn’t have the best junior year so I competed during the summer and I competed well I thought, so I am very excited.”
While the resume is impressive, Walker knows Blay was not satisfied with his junior season, which was injury and illness plagued, and feels he has more in the tank.
“Riley is favored to win another state championship this fall,” Walker said. “… He came off a really successful track year. He wouldn’t really call it successful to him, because he was coming out of injuries.”
Blay says the key to making this season as fast as he feels he can be is strength development. The Thunder champion has long preferred track to cross country for the same reason many do — there are no hills on a track.
“I’ve done a lot of strength training throughout the summer to help my 5K and help me hold a faster pace for the 2-mile,” Blay said. “I’ve done a lot of strength training. … Surviving the hills is the big thing this year.”
While he has overcome them, Blay has been very open about hills being an area he struggles with and something to improve as he gets ready for this final season in high school and a college career beyond that.
“We feel like the speed is there,” Walker said. “He just needs to be stronger to be able to hold the speed, so I am excited to see what he will do.”
He is beginning to garner interest from colleges and went on a visit to Northwest Missouri State earlier this month where his brother is on the team. As he’s said before, the best way to get the attention of schools is with fast times.
The Thunder have attempted to set it up for Blay to run those fast times against good competition with the season-opening meet on Tuesday in Maryville and then going to Liberty on September 2 for the Tim Nixon Classic. They also have two early-season meets in Iowa to test Blay against bigger schools and a trip to the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia for an early look at the state course.
“Down at Tim Nixon, I want to be low-15s,” Blay said.
Sophomore Dylan Walker joins Blay on the team. Walker decided to go out for the team last season and ran in four events with a 63rd place finish in districts to finish the season. He is determined to continue to grow this year.
“I go out for cross country because it challenges me and I am not going to let something overcome me,” Dylan Walker said. “I’m not just going to give up.”
While it is unrealistic for a teammate to try to keep pace with Blay in practice, Walker says he is able to use his example to help his running.
“This year, I am going to push myself to achieve great things in cross country,” Dylan Walker said. “… (Blay) gives me an idea of what state competitors might look like.”