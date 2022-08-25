Maryville had a stranglehold on Midland Empire Conference football for a decade. The Spoofhounds won conference titles eight of nine years and the one year they did not, they finished the season with a state championship.
The past two seasons, Maryville has found itself in second place and looking up at St. Pius X in the conference standings.
After 15-straight contests where Maryville beat St. Pius X by no less than 20 points, the Kansas City-based private school and newest MEC member has won the last two meetings by 12 points and then by one point.
The Warriors are led by one of the country’s top players with 4-star recruit Jayshawn Ross back for his junior year with offers from 13 power-5 Division-1 programs already.
The Spoofhounds will be bringing plenty of talent to battle Ross and the Warriors for their MEC crown too.
“We’ve got the right nucleus of people and that starts with our senior class,” Webb said. “… These guys have just done a really good job as a senior class throughout the offseason.”
Maryville is always built on its balanced running game and returns two of its top three rushers this season with seniors Caden Stoecklein and Cooper Loe.
Stoecklein battled injuries last season, but was effective in his carries with a 6.3 yards per carry average. Staying healthy will be the key for the senior.
Loe returns at fullback and ran for 6.6 yards per carry last year with seven touchdowns.
In front of Loe, the Spoofhounds find themselves with a new quarterback as junior Derek Quinlin steps in for the graduated 2-year starter Connor Drake.
Last season, he got a taste of action in blowouts and only got to attempt six passes — completing three for 48 yards.
“He can sling that thing,” senior receiver Drew Burns said. “I think Connor Drake coached him up a lot. (Coach Matt) Houchin coaches him up a lot. Derek, he can do it all. He can move. He hits us when we’re open. He’s that guy.”
Quinlin has run a more pass-happy offense at the lower levels than what the Spoofhounds traditionally have had. While the offense doesn’t figure to undergo a major change this season, that does mean that Quinlin’s class does have a group of receivers that are used to catching plenty of passes from him — including Delton Davis, Don Allen and Wyatt Garner.
“Our quarterback, I talk all the time, all he has to do is his 1/11th,” Webb said. “His role is to get the ball, sometimes, to a back and let’s run the ball. Our identity has not changed. What Derek adds is that athleticism that he takes from the basketball court over the football field to be able to extend plays, keep his eyes downfield, hit a receiver.
“We feel really good about our skill positions and our guys out there, and Derek can get them the ball. He knows that — No. 1: Our quarterback doesn’t turn the football over. No. 2: Our identity doesn’t change. When it’s November here and it is snowing up here and everything, we are going to run the damn ball. He knows not to come over and ask for an empty, spread set and 5-wide in a 20 mile-per-hour wind and snow. He is QB1 and we fully trust him.”
Davis was the team’s leading receiver last season with 225 yards on 11 catches. Over half of his catches went for touchdowns with six scores.
The offensive line loses some key pieces from a year ago, but senior captain Kort Watkins returns to lead a young group.
“We are small — not as big as we usually are, but we are all physical,” Watkins said. “We are here to do our job and let the backs run and score.”
Defensively, Watkins will also anchors the defensive line.
“We really value and treasure multiple-sport, multi-talented high-school students,” Webb said. “Kort Watkins does about everything in the school. He is in Spectrum, plays, been to state as a wrestler and has obviously been a very impactful football player throughout his career. A true reflection of somebody who does it all at Maryville High School.”
The linebacking group has the most experience on the defense.
Loe was the team’s top tackler last season with 81 — 10 for loss — and a pair of defensive touchdowns. Senior captain Macen Shurvington steps into another of the linebacker spots this season.
“I’m pretty excited,” Shurvington said of his senior year. “It is something you wait for for a long time so I’m excited to get it kicked off.
“I think we will be just fine on defense. We got attitude, put in effort and work hard. That is what you need to play good defense.”
Webb says he is excited to have Shurvington in the middle of his defense.
“Macen Shurvington is somebody who is a great reflection of what a Spoofhound football player is,” Webb said. “He may not be the biggest guy on the field, but he’s tough. He is a leader. He has the respect from all of his teammates.”
The secondary also has a lot back from a young group last season. Boston Hageman and Stoecklein return at safety while the captain of the secondary is at cornerback with senior Drew Burns. The trio each had two interceptions last season to lead the team.
“Through four years of summer weight conditioning, Drew Burns did not miss one summer workout,” Webb said. “He didn’t go for one extra vacation day, he wasn’t sick one morning not one time during his four years.”
The Spoofhounds open the season in a familiar fashion with neutral-site Kickoff Classic game against Blair Oaks in Warrensburg on Friday. The Falcons have a 5-game winning streak over Maryville.
“We have a group of guys that, right off the bat this summer, the tempo, intensity and effort is the best I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here,” Burns said. “I just think that this group is going to be ready to work.”