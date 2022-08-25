MHS FB2.jpg
Maryville football, front from left: coach Matt Webb, Macen Shurvington, Caden Stoecklein, Cooper Loe, Spencer Scott, Keaton Stone, Riley Brown, Kort Watkins, Drew Burns, coach Matt Houchin; second row; coach Tom Dwight, Sutton McAdams, Lucas Vierthaler, Kole Zarbano, Major Scarbrough, Jaden Puckett, Delton Davis, Boston Hageman, Dayton Tally, Grant Hanson, coach Ryan Lessman; third row: Jonah Long, Colton Eighmy, Wesley Snead, Kolton Jensen, Wyatt Garner, Colson Freeman, Xander Brown, Brandon Wilmes, Sadler Viau, Oleg Fedoruk; fourth row; coach Tyler Houchin, Cooper Gastler, Jackson Nielson, J.T. Jacoby, Weston Tally, Shawn Mahoney, Dylan Meyer, Brody Shepherd, Ambrose Sandusky-Ury, Gus McCollough, coach Marcus Grudzinski; fifth row: Cannon Creason, Preston Adwell, Chase Dew, Gavin McAtee, Owen Wonderly, Landon Liebhart, Tucker Turner, Kain Bowles, Grayson Hess, Tanner Turner; sixth row: Ben Jaster, Zac Voss, Darren Dwight, Lucas Duff, Cannon Scarbrough, Cash Dew, Wesley Endicott and Brett Long. Not Pictured: coach Jacob Vollstedt, coach Trevor McKie, Derek Quinlin, Don Allen, Noah Bellamy, Will Sheil, Cody Norris, Phoenix Phillips and Matthew Walter.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Maryville had a stranglehold on Midland Empire Conference football for a decade. The Spoofhounds won conference titles eight of nine years and the one year they did not, they finished the season with a state championship.

The past two seasons, Maryville has found itself in second place and looking up at St. Pius X in the conference standings.

