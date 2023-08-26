Team MHS VB.jpg
Maryville volleyball: front from left; Evelyn Branner, Gracyn Hoover, Jacy Snead, Charlotte Davison, Addison Bowe, Bella Kinderknecht; second row; Reese Hornbuckle, Grace Stiens, Sabryn Lager, Ellie Willnerd, Casey Stoll, Channing Harbin, Miah Stoecklein; third row; Bryna Grow, Avery Derr, Lola Alvarez, Jillian Bagley, Kiah Bennett, Monica Conover; fourth row; coach Meghan Dahlhauser, Payton Kurz, Brylee Acklin, Jalea Price, Kora Grow, Chaselynn Wymore, Kami Tobin, Cambree Murrell, coach Alyssa Rezac; back row; coach Phil Stone, Claire Nickerson, Claire Walter, Abigail Bowe, Ava Dumke, Olivia Stanley, Addison Weldon, Leah Wonderly, Carleigh McElvain and coach Jessica Stufflebean. Not pictured: Jersey Ingram.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Spoofhound-to-Bearcat pipeline has also been working in reverse in recent years and Maryville is again benefiting from a Northwest Missouri State star sticking around Maryville to begin her coaching career.

This time, it is one of the best Bearcat volleyball players of all time with 2-time All-American and 2022 MIAA Player of the Year Alyssa Rezac taking the reins of the Spoofhound volleyball team.

