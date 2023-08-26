The Spoofhound-to-Bearcat pipeline has also been working in reverse in recent years and Maryville is again benefiting from a Northwest Missouri State star sticking around Maryville to begin her coaching career.
This time, it is one of the best Bearcat volleyball players of all time with 2-time All-American and 2022 MIAA Player of the Year Alyssa Rezac taking the reins of the Spoofhound volleyball team.
“I’m really excited to just start from the bottom and go up,” Rezac said. “We have a lot of returning talent which will be good. I’m excited to just really see where the program goes in a couple years, building the foundation and being able to build that with more of a refill rather than a rebuild every single year. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
The Spoofhounds are a team in transition this season with program pillars Rylee Vierthaler, Kennedy Kurz and Anastyn Pettlon all graduating. Those three accounted for 757 of the team’s 1,065 kills, 672 of the team’s 1,001 assists and 1,349 of the team’s 2,041 digs.
“I miss them,” senior Ava Dumke said. “They know I miss them, but we will fill their shoes. We’ve got some pretty awesome players still here, so that is really exciting.”
While those three leave big shoes to fill, Maryville saw several young players set up around them last season. Bryna Grow is one that saw her role drastically increase last season as she shared time with Pettlon at setter.
“I think it is fun because we’ve played together for so long,” Grow said of the three seniors herself, Jillian Bagley and Ava Dumke. “Ava and I have played together since we were in third grade and Jillian since seventh grade. It’ll be fun.”
Maryville will likely use two setters again this season with sophomore Payton Kurz, who played sparingly last season but starred in the spring as an All-State soccer player, stepping into a bigger role as a setter.
“It is a big role to fill as the quarterback of the team, but I’m really excited to see how they step into that role — whether that is a 5-1 or a 6-2 or maybe a shared time,” Rezac said.
The setters are excited to work with Rezac, who excelled in that role for Northwest.
“It has been super fun,” Grow said. “We’ve gotten to do a lot of new setting drills that we haven’t done in the past and more setter-specific things.”
Hitting-wise, so much of what the Hounds did last season flowed through Vierthaler, but the Hounds will need to be more balanced this season after Pettlon, the team’s primary setter, finished second in kills.
Addison Weldon had a breakout season as a sophomore with 109 kills — third on the team. She returns as a leader among the outside hitters.
Dumke missed her entire junior season after shining as a sophomore with 175 kills. Her return to the lineup will help take some pressure off the younger middle hitters who she mentored last season.
“I’m so unbelievably excited,” Dumke said. “I almost forgot what it felt like to be on the court. Now that I’m back, especially with a lot of my girls that I got to look after last season — it is just a whole different energy. We all talk about how exciting it is to be on the court and get to play with each other.”
Olivia Stanley was one player pressed into action as a freshman and she still found success with 67 kills, fourth on the team, and a team-high 54 total blocks. Sophomore Brylee Acklin is another player who saw action and despite not being as tall as most of her counterparts, managed 17 kills and 15 blocks. After winning four medals as a freshman at the State Track and Field Championships, Acklin’s role is likely to grow this season.
“Brylee Acklin is really stepping up,” Rezac said.
Defensively, the Hounds will miss Kennedy Kurz’s presence, but juniors Jalea Price and Claire Nickerson along with Bagley give the team experienced options.
“I think we have a good team this year and I am looking forward to having fun and bonding with them,” Bagley said.
Maryville opens the season on Monday at Benton before the home opener next Thursday against East Buchanan.
“This season is going to be really interesting because it is new, it is exciting — and so far, I’m already feeling a new change that is going really well for all of our players,” Dumke said.