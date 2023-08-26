Spoofhound senior Keagan Wilmes is the perfect example for a high-school athlete growing through a program. Wilmes joined the tennis team as a freshman and spent two seasons playing on junior varsity.
She waited behind veteran leaders for the Spoofhounds like Arianne Skidmore, Lauren Cullin and Athena Groumoutis. Last season, the junior got her first chance as a full-time starter.
Wilmes won the first two matches she played in as a singles player, but like the entire team, underwent growing pains as the entire lineup with the exception of No. 1 Jewl Galapin was new to varsity.
“Last year was a good stepping stone to this year,” coach Nicole McGinness said. “Hopefully we will continue to grow moving forward.”
Now Wilmes returns and is the only 4-year senior on the Spoofhound roster. She will be looked on to lead a young roster with athleticism but one that lacks much tennis experience.
“It is weird that I’m not a freshman anymore and now there are younger girls on the team who look to me for advice,” Wilmes said. “That is different because that was me not too long ago.
“It is nice to be able to feel like I can help them be more comfortable when they play. I want them to feel like they don’t have to be nervous or anything for matches. They don’t have to be nervous. Mistakes happen and it is just about fixing them.”
Wilmes says she wants to be more confident and aggressive herself this season.
“Just be more assertive on the courts,” Wilmes said of her goal. “Just totally have a completely different attitude to where I am more assertive.
“I’m going to be scary this year to my opponents,” Wilmes added with a laugh.
Another player with varsity experience is junior Carsen Burns, who was the team’s No. 2 player behind Galapin last season. Burns is looking forward to the challenge of being the No. 1 player this season.
“I’m really excited,” Burns said. “A lot of people are younger than me this year and I get to be a leader this year.
“I’ve just been working on my serve. It fails me sometimes. That’s what I’ve got to get.”
Jaci Elston also returns after earning some varsity time last season including a singles win in the lone team win for the Spoofhounds last season against East (Kansas City).
“She has been working really hard this summer,” McGinness said.
Beyond her three varsity returners, McGinness will be relying on a a lot of youth to fill out the lineup, but is excited about what she’s seen early on in practice.
“We have five new freshmen,” McGinness said. “They are all very talented, very athletic, and I know this year may be a learning curve for them. … We will be learning this year, but all of the freshman girls will play a major role this season as well.”
One of the freshmen who is standing out to McGinness and the team’s veterans is Kori Quinlin. Quinlin’s natural athleticism and fluid swing has Wilmes intrigued.
“Kori has got a really good swing,” Wilmes said. “I think they are all looking good. I’m excited to see how they all do.”
The Spoofhounds open the season on Tuesday at East (Kansas City) then follow that up with a trip to St. Joseph to face Lafayette. The team’s home opener is September 6 against St. Pius X.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces and we’ve got some who have really stepped up to take the leadership role,” McGinness said. “We’ve got Carsen and Keagan who both had really good varsity experience last year taking that leadership role and then we’ve got five new freshmen plus a couple other new players who have come in, so we are ready to get started.”