Spoofhound softball posted its most wins in five years last season and second-most since 2012 with a 9-win season. With senior captain Ella Schulte returning, Maryville will be looking for another step forward this season.
The Spoofhounds will have a new coach for the second-straight season with Tyler Nickerson taking over the program. Nickerson is also a social studies teacher and the head wrestling coach for Maryville.
“I couldn’t be more excited to really get after it,” Nickerson said. “All of the girls, they have really done anything I’ve asked them to do. They are getting after it. I’m just super happy to be out here. It is looking like it’ll be a great year for us.”
Nickerson has a strong returning core to build with and that begins with Schulte, who pitched and played outfield last season, but is shifting to shortstop this season. Schulte has played shortstop for her club teams over the years.
“Shortstop is definitely one of my favorite spots on the field,” Schulte said. “I really enjoy playing that position.”
Last season, Schulte hit .462 — .159 points better than the second-best average on the team. She had eight doubles, five triples and three home runs while striking out just three times in 78 at bats.
“It is really fun having Coach Nickerson, because he is just this new type of energy that we’ve never seen before,” Schulte said. “He is so encouraging for everyone.”
Junior Emma Sprague was second on the team with a .303 batting average. She also pitched and played the outfield, but Nickerson is excited to use her versatility even more this season with using her on the infield.
“Having them (Sprague and Schulte) really be my plug-and-play pieces is super awesome,” Nickerson said. “It takes away a lot of the pressure in case anything is not going well for someone a certain day, we can move one of those two girls around and have them be there.”
Junior Alyssa Cunningham is another versatile player who is shifting from the outfield to a full-time catcher this season. She is third among the returners with a .167 batting average, but carried a .344 on-base percentage, and was second on the team in runs scored behind Schulte.
“Alyssa Cunningham is a stud behind the plate,” Nickerson said. “She always has her eyes on the runners on base and can zip the ball across the diamond. She has a real high softball IQ.”
Brylie Henggeler, another junior, is a player who has played all over the diamond, but settled in at second base last season. She finished with a .150 batting average, but had a team-high 12 walks to work her on-base percentage up to .311.
Senior Aliya Farmer is another returning starter after starting in right field last season.
“I’m very excited,” Farmer said. “New season and could be a new ending.”
Emma Aley played in five games and hit a home run against St. Pius X.
Sophomore Ella Eckley returns this season as well and may see an increased role with arm fatigue limiting Schulte as a pitcher this year, and Phoebe Hornickel and Eckley looking like prime candidates to join Sprague in the pitching circle. Last season Sprague and Schulte were the only two pitchers for Maryville.
“They are all very solid, have a lot of different pitches they can throw and they are very consistent with getting it in the zone and getting batters to chase,” Nickerson said. “I’m real excited about what those three pitchers can do.”
Schulte threw 98 innings with a 3.79 ERA while Sprague threw 50 1/3 innings with a 6.54 ERA.
The Spoofhounds open the season at the Plattsburg Tournament on Saturday. The Hounds play Polo at 10:45 a.m. and then will play either Plattsburg or Bishop LeBlond in the championship or third-place game. The championship is at 2:15 p.m. while the third-place game is 12:30 p.m.
The home opener is set for Monday against North Andrew.
“I’m pretty excited,” Schulte said. “I’ve been waiting four years for this.”