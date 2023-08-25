MHS SB.jpg
Maryville softball: front from left; Marriah Wiliams, Annie Sparks, Aliya Farmer, Gwyn Bilke, Ella Eckley, Hadley Wolf; second row; coach Brylee Kemper, Emily Davis, Samantha Metcaf, Brylie Henggeler, Phoebe Hornickel, Angelina Polk, Violet Reasoner; third row; coach Kyle Mayes, Emma Sprague, Emma Aley, Alyssa Cunningham, Ella Schulte and coach Tyler Nickerson.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Spoofhound softball posted its most wins in five years last season and second-most since 2012 with a 9-win season. With senior captain Ella Schulte returning, Maryville will be looking for another step forward this season.

The Spoofhounds will have a new coach for the second-straight season with Tyler Nickerson taking over the program. Nickerson is also a social studies teacher and the head wrestling coach for Maryville.

