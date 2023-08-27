Only three Class 1 teams in the state will return three players who made either the First Team or Second Team All-State Teams last season. Two of those are private-school powerhouses with St. Francis Borgia and Bishop DuBourg — the other team is the Maryville Spoofhounds.
With seniors Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples and Boyd Gallaher, the Spoofhounds return a trio that has done a lot of winning the last three seasons with three-straight district championships and the first state trophy in program history their sophomore season — taking third.
“It is very exciting that we’ve got this big group of seniors,” Staples said. “We’ve played together for a long time and it is finally great to be playing our senior year together.
“We are just looking to win every game possible, going into every game knowing that we had a good group last year, and we lost a couple of guys, but we also have a couple new freshmen that are going to fill in those spots. We are still going to have a strong team this year.”
Staples captains the Spoofhound defense after a season where he allowed just one goal in MEC play — the one coming in a 9-1 victory over Benton. The closest conference game the Spoofhounds had all season were 5-0 wins over Chillicothe and Bishop LeBlond.
The Second Team All-State keeper finished the season with eight shutouts.
“We at least got to get back to state for senior year,” Staples said. “We gotta make it back there.”
Gallaher has been a key in keeping Staples’ job as stress-free as possible the last few seasons. The Second Team All-State defender has been the constant in front of Staples with Teagan Haer holding down the other centerback spot two years ago and Marcus Henggeler taking on the role last year.
“We have a lot of people on defense this year,” Gallaher said. “We have a lot of people who are fighting for that position to start so I think that if they do get their time on the field, they are really going to try to fight for their reason to be there.”
This season, there will be another new face next to Gallaher with junior Tucker Wilmes stepping in. The team is confident that Wilmes will be ready to go.
“We are going to be moving Tucker in probably, so we are going to still have some experience in the back,” Staples said. “We will be holding it down with the centerbacks and we are going to be bringing some new guys in on the outside, maybe hold Lane back on the outside — we are still working on that. But we are still going to have returners playing in front of me, so it’ll be good.”
Senior Lane Hazen is another versatile option for Maryville playing on the outside in either the defense or midfield, and he was an honorable mention All-MEC selection last year. Seniors Gavin Wray and Landon Baker, along with junior John Little and sophomore Connor Moore are more players who have proven their abilities in the midfield.
“We have John Little, Connor Moore and some people who have touched the field, but I really know that they are going to get a lot more playing time this year and I am excited to see that,” Gallaher said.
Offensively, the Spoofhounds’ attack begins with Teale. The First Team All-State midfielder had 23 goals and 15 assists last season and is now a two-time First Team All-State selection.
“I’ve played with the seven seniors for six or seven years now, so it is going to be hard when our final game comes because I’ve just played with them for so long,” Teale said. “I’m just cherishing this final senior year. It is going to be a lot of fun.”
The Hounds will be replacing their primary forward with Truett Haer graduating, but junior Anmol Prabhakar is a player that the team’s veterans have been impressed with and expect to take a big step forward this season.
“Anmol is going to be really key in our midfield this year,” Teale said. “He and Gavin are really going to control the midfield and I know they’ve worked a lot this offseason.”
The other rising star in the attacking half is sophomore Tuan Jacobson. Jacobson was an honorable mention All-MEC pick last season and his speed on the outside proved to be an excellent compliment to Teale’s playmaking in the middle of the field.
Senior Ian Stephenson is another player to watch offensively. Freshman Tate McCollum is a player that there are high expectations for as well.
“Tate McCollum is going to be a big key on offense,” Staples said. “He is going to stay up high and score some goals. Kyler Skidmore will maybe come off the bench and make a big impact.”
One person that the Spoofhounds are replacing is reigning Class 1 Public School Coach of the Year Jesus Gonzalez. Gonzalez has helped develop the core of this season’s team and has taken the job at Kearney High School, closer to his work.
Matt Stoecklein, a familiar name for Spoofhound fans as the boys basketball coach, is stepping in to lead the program while Adam Teale is stepping in as the assistant coach with former Spoofhound player Justin Staples helping out as well.
“I’m excited for the challenge and I’m excited to work with these kids,” Stoecklein said.
Maryville opens the season with the Barstow Tournament beginning Tuesday.
“We are still holding ourselves up to that high standard,” Gallaher said. “We are never going to settle for anything less than we did the year before. We are always trying to shoot for more. More is better.”