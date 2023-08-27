MHSSoc.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville soccer: front from left; Cooper Lynn, Tuan Jacobson, Landon Baker, Jaxson Staples, Ryker Argo, Gavin Wray, Andrew Ferris, Lucas Hazen; second row; Tate McCollum, Ian Stephenson, Kason Teale, Peyton White, Carl Frank, Kyler Skidmore, Sunji Lugo, Riley Gonzales, Derek Evans; third row; Cole Christensen, John Little, Anmol Prabhakar, Lane Hazen, Miles Poynter, Titus McKim, Conner Moore and Boyd Gallaher. Not pictured: Tucker Wilmes and Kostas Alexop.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Only three Class 1 teams in the state will return three players who made either the First Team or Second Team All-State Teams last season. Two of those are private-school powerhouses with St. Francis Borgia and Bishop DuBourg — the other team is the Maryville Spoofhounds.

With seniors Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples and Boyd Gallaher, the Spoofhounds return a trio that has done a lot of winning the last three seasons with three-straight district championships and the first state trophy in program history their sophomore season — taking third.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags