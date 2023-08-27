MHSGolf.jpg
Maryville golf: front from left; Halle Zimmerman, Teagan Brandkamp, Alana Crawford, Brinley Conn, Ainsley Watkins, Alayna Pargas, Taylor Akon; second row; Olivia Mikkelsen, Cailyn Auffert, Maggie Webb, Lauren Jaster, Casey Phillips, Jaidaci Wilmes; back row; coach Larry Ricks, coach Brenda Ricks.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Brinley Conn, Ainsley Watkins, Cailyn Auffert, Alana Crawford, Lauren Jaster, Maggie Webb and Casey Phillips have been playing golf together for a long time.

“It means more than just playing a sport at this point,” Watkins said. “The first year, freshman year, I didn’t hardly know any of them, and I’d say I definitely know them past the point of friendship now.”

