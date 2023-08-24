The Spoofhounds have had an identity on offense the entire Matt Webb era and it has been a very successful identity. The key for successful programs to stay successful is adapting to the skillset of the players they are given.
In the case of last season’s Spoofhound football team, that meant taking advantage of a junior class that can really throw the ball around. Webb and offensive coordinator Matt Houchin realized that quickly and transitioned from the Wing-T sets to a more spread look for a majority of the snaps.
Derek Quinlin was the primary reason for that switch. As a junior, Quinlin completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,538 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“Obviously Derek is a multi-sport athlete and you can see that the way he plays quarterback,” Webb said. “Sometimes that arm slot might not be perfect and he kinda looks like a shortstop out there throwing the ball. Then he looks like a point guard directing somebody to adjust a route when he is scrambling around. Those are key traits that make Derek very difficult to defend and you certainly don’t want to limit those, but I think the development I’m proud of the most is watching him become a little more technical and still improving his technique. He is not just relying on his athleticism.”
Quinlin proved to be a dual-threat as the season went on with 57 carries for 541 yards and six touchdowns.
All season, Quinlin’s go-to target was Delton Davis, who finished the season with 39 catches for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.
“It feels great,” Davis said. “I love the sport. I love the grind. So it feels good to be back. It feels good to be with my brothers. One last ride. I’m excited for what the season holds in store for us.”
Davis and Quinlin are two of the team’s captains this season.
“Oh, it is a great honor,” Quinlin said. “Getting the respect from your teammates is one of the greatest honors that I think I’ve ever gotten.”
As the season progressed another junior emerged as more and more of a threat with Wyatt Garner finishing the season with 21 catches for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
Tight end Cooper Gastler and Swiss Army knife Don Allen also return as senior weapons for Quinlin. Allen had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown while Gastler had 10 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
“We are really versatile this year,” Davis said. “Even looking back from where we were last year to where we are right now at the same time, it is so much of a difference. We are so much further ahead and I just think we have a lot of versatile options in the passing game.
“We’ve grown up together, played football together since we were just little kids running around on the flag-football field. It is just good to be with your brothers. You grow up playing football with them and you grow a love for them.”
Running back will be the biggest area of change for the Hounds where they lose Cooper Loe, Caden Stoecklein and Drew Burns to graduation. Senior Colton Eighmy will step into a larger role this season after 14 carries for 80 yards last year. Darren Dwight is another factor there.
“They were backups last year, so they learned it all last year,” Quinlin said. “They were ready for their chance to shine this year.”
Sophomore Sadler Viau is also a player to watch at the fullback position. He was used sparingly as a freshman, but is set for a much bigger role this season. Senior Tucker Turner will also factor into the mix at fullback.
On the offensive line, the Spoofhounds lose their leader with Kort Watkins, but return four starters and add sophomore Phoenix Phillips to the mix, who already holds a Division-I offer from Missouri State.
“I love every single one of those guys,” Quinlin said. “I trust all of them with everything we’ve got on the football field.”
The veterans on the line begin with seniors Wesley Snead, Owen Wonderly and Landon Liebhart. Junior Lucas Vierthaler rounds out the starting group.
Wonderly was elected as a captain.
“It is a great honor to be nominated by all your teammates thinking that you are a leader on this football field,” Wonderly said. “And the greatest thing is that there are multiple leaders on this field other than just the three captains who were selected.”
On the defensive line, the team returns Major Scarbrough and Vierthaler as the starting defensive ends while the middle of the defensive line is deep with talent from the rest of the offensive line group.
“They are physical and they are mean,” Wonderly said of the defensive line. “They are ready to go. They are mean sons of bees.”
Davis returns to lead the linebacking group, but the team is replacing standouts Loe and Macen Shurvington at the other two spots. Viau will step into the middle linebacker spot while Turner is likely to start the season at the other spot.
“These young guys coming up, they are doing a great job,” Davis said. “Our leaders and us older guys are holding them to high standards and we are looking good. … Sadler is a freak in the weight room. He is big and quick. And Tucker, he’s not afraid to hit anybody. Couldn’t ask for a better group.”
Defensive back is a spot of depth this season. Allen returns as one of the top corners in the conference. Garner is moving to the other corner spot from safety while Eighmy also will factor in heavily.
“Wyatt Garner is a very experienced player,” Webb said. “He is a senior and understands our coverages and athletically, fits right in and knows what to do. Colton Eighmy does a great job as a senior knowing our checks, knowing our coverages and knowing technique.”
At safety, Kole Zarbano and Boston Hageman give the team a pair of guys with starting experience on the backend. Jonah Long is another player who will step into a bigger role this season.
The Spoofhounds open the season on Friday with the Kickoff Classic in Warrensburg against Blair Oaks.
“I’m really excited,” Wonderly said. “We’ve got a hell of a team and I’m ready to go for this season.”