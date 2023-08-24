Team MHS FB via Rod.jpg

Maryville football: front from left; coach Matt Webb, Colton Eighmy, Jackson Nielson, Wyatt Garner, Delton Davis, Boston Hageman, Derek Quinlin, Don Allen, coach Matt Houchin; second row; coach Trey Houchin, Coach Trevor McKie, Tucker Turner, Cooper Gastler, Wesley Snead, Landon Liebhart, Owen Wonderly, coach Marcus Grudzinski; third row; Sutton McAdams, Gavin Stone, Kole Zarbano, Major Scarbrough, Tyson Atwell, Mace McKim, Phoenix Phillips, Brandon Wilmes, Lucas Vierthaler; fourth row; coach Tom Dwight, Kade Watkins, Brennan McElvain, Colsen Freeman, Charles Myrick, Xander Brown, Kolten Jensen, Shawn Mahoney, Weston Tally, coach Ryan Lessman; fifth row; Noah Bellamy, Kane Bowles, Brody Shepherd, Jackson Wilmes, Jonah Long, Matthew Walter, Ambrose Sandusky-Ury, Caylor Dyche, coach Brock Kruske; sixth row; Lucas Duff, Caden Eighmy, Grayson Hess, Jackson Dredge, Cannon Scarbrough, Darion Harris, Kolt Tobin, Jaren Dombeck, Sadler Viau; seventh row; Darren Dwight, Will Shiel, Ben Jaster, Lucas Ziegler, Gavin McAtee, Gus McCollough, Jayce Piveral, Haddon Baker, Brett Long, Zac Voss; eighth row; Logan Peter, JJ Higdon, Will McCollough, Jarrick Pettlon, Kedrick Watkins, Carson Hageman, Bryce Bennett; back row; Chloe Little, Maggie Webb and Lauren Newham. Not Pictured: Kayler Coffelt.

 Photo submitted by Rod Barr

The Spoofhounds have had an identity on offense the entire Matt Webb era and it has been a very successful identity. The key for successful programs to stay successful is adapting to the skillset of the players they are given.

In the case of last season’s Spoofhound football team, that meant taking advantage of a junior class that can really throw the ball around. Webb and offensive coordinator Matt Houchin realized that quickly and transitioned from the Wing-T sets to a more spread look for a majority of the snaps.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags