The Spoofhound girls had their first cross-country team score since 2019 last season. Having five girls on the team last season was a big deal as they tied for second place at the conference championships.
Those numbers have doubled in the year since with four returners and six newcomers to the team. Coach Rodney Bade credits the team’s growth to the leadership of juniors Katherine Pohren and Caroline Pohren.
“You gotta put all the credit, even though Coach and I have tried over the past to talk to some of these kids — it is our current high-school athletes who are clearly talking about cross country and talking about it in a positive light,” Bade said. “… They are the ones who have pulled these kids back.”
Caroline Pohren started the twins’ passion for Spoofhound cross-country when she went out for it as a freshman and earned All-MEC status. Last season, Katherine Pohren along with three freshmen joined her and they became a true team.
“(Katherine) has also stepped in as kinda the performance leader on the team if that makes any sense,” Bade said. “She is kinda the one who sets the tone in the workouts and she is the one who runs the longest, so if any girls want to run a little further, they are going to go with her. So she has asserted herself in that role.
“… (Caroline) is what I would call our road captain. What I mean by that is that she is the one who is really good at just kinda keeping everyone moving. We are talking about — she is the one that is probably going to guide and lead our second half of the team a little bit more as far as through workouts, through practice and through our routines and things. Those girls really look towards her. I would say that many of them have come out because she’s talked to them about joining.”
Katherine Pohren immediately became the Hounds’ No. 1 runner and eventually advanced to state. Caroline Pohren battled injuries as a sophomore, but toughed it out through the season so the team could keep scoring points.
“I run six days a week and do strength and conditioning three days a week so that has been a lot,” Katherine Pohren said. “I personally love doing it. It has been super exciting. I’m hoping to get faster and faster.”
One of the team’s freshman, Ellie Parsons, earned the state invitation alongside Katherine Pohren. Meah Schommer finished just behind Parsons at the MEC Championships and took eighth.
The Pohren sisters, Parsons and Schommer all return this season, but the exciting thing for them is that the team has doubled in size with the additions of Nyah Davis, Aubrey Deering, Avery Berry, Mallory Coffelt, Julie Conn and Tallyn Haer.
“We just kept talking to some girls and we didn’t actually know if they would show up or not,” Katherine Pohren said. “Then the first day of practice came, summer came, and just more and more started coming.”
On the boys side, the team returns all five varsity runners and are led by seniors Connor Blackford and Colton Berry.
Blackford overcame his own injury-plagued season last year and was never 100 percent during his season. As a sophomore, he was a state medalist as the team took second in the state. Blackford is happy to be healthy entering his senior season.
“After kinda a rough year, and it wasn’t a bad year, but with the health stuff last year — it feels really good to be back,” Blackford said. “And we return everyone on the boys side.
“Honestly, I feel better than ever. We had a great summer of training. No injuries and no sicknesses.”
Bade has been pleased with the way the veterans have led the team in the offseason.
“We’ve had some kids that have had a much better summer than they’ve ever had,” Bade said. “… You can honestly say right now that our top three are at a different place than they were last season.”
With Blackford hurt, Bradley Deering and Dylan Masters were tasked with stepping up into leading roles last season. Masters finished 27th at state last season while Deering was 36th and Blackford was 37th.
“We definitely all make each other better,” Blackford said.
All three of those runners along with Berry teamed for an excellent track and field season where all four earned medals.
The fifth spot is one where Maryville showcases its depth. Grant Smail returns as the No. 5 while Dalton McDonough was the No. 6 and has been pressing for that final varsity spot.
“Dalton has grown a ton this summer,” Blackford said. “He has really gotten out there and done really well.”
The Spoofhounds open the season with their home meet on Tuesday.
“Just to have people there that we know cheering us on is great and makes for a really fun race,” Blackford said.