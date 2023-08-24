This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The Dazzlers are pictured; front from left; Maggie Farnan, Morgan Mullock, Kiah Bennett, Kynnadi Damgar, Teagan Frank, Teagan Brandkamp, Zoey Hawkins; back; Josie Schreck, Payton McGinness, Maggie Webb, Claire Nickerson, Emma Nolte, Alana Crawford and Cambree Murrell.
The Spoofhound cheer team is pictured; front from left; Elly Neff, Kenlee Wilson, Mika Roush, Brooklyn Hanson, Lauren Newham, Addie Newham; back; Dayn Henderson, Summer Davis, Taylor McDanel, Baylie Bloomquist, Skylar Emery, Addie Lager and Logan Henderson.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football team is built around a very deep and talented senior class this season. That will be a theme on the sidelines as well this season as the Spoofhound cheer team and Dazzlers also are excited for their senior classes this year with 10 senior amongst the two squads.
For the Dazzler dance team, those seniors are Maggie Farnan, Maggie Webb, Morgan Mullock, Payton McGinness, Josie Schreck and Alana Crawford. The six seniors make up nearly half of the 14-girl squad with five of the others being juniors.
“I’m stoked,” Mullock said. “This team has been really good so far and I can’t wait to see it flourish.”
Farnan, Webb and Mullock were named the team’s captains this season and that is a big deal to all three.
“I’m very excited, especially for this year because I feel like we have a lot of potential and a lot of girls,” Farnan said. “… Maggie (Webb) and I, ever since we were little, we’ve dreamed of becoming captains together, so I am definitely really excited to have that role and hopefully we can lead the team well this year.”
The big competition season for the Dazzlers is the spring, but the fall is special for the team because of Friday nights and the opportunity to perform in front of the big football crowds. The spirit squads — along with the band — get the opportunity to travel to Warrensburg on Friday for the neutral-set matchup with Blair Oaks because it is technically a home game for Maryville.
“Of course football games are my favorite part of the year and we have really been practicing the last few weeks and the last month kinda getting ready for football games,” Webb said. “We are really excited to cheer on the Spoofhounds.”
While not quite as veteran-laden as the Dazzlers, Spoofhound cheer has four seniors that will be looked to to lead this season with Summer Davis, Baylie Bloomquist, Skylar Emery and Lauren Newham.
“I’m excited because I am pretty close friends with all of them and I know it is going to be a good year,” Emery said.
Cheer is excited about the new routines this season and are looking forward to showing those in front of the Spoofhound fans.
“We have a lot of new dances this year that we are going to do at football games with all the music they play so I am excited to do those and see how the crowd like likes those and see how they can get engaged with us,” Davis said.
The cheerleaders have already been busy and earned an invitation to a competition later this season in Dallas, Texas.
“We just went to NCA camp a couple weeks ago and we got a bid to go to Texas in January,” Newham said.
The spirit squads, band and, of course, the football team will be in action at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Warrensburg as football takes on Blair Oaks.
“I am really excited about football season,” Bloomquist said. “Being at home games are like my favorite thing, and getting the student section and crowd involved.”