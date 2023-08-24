MHSDazzlers.jpg
The Dazzlers are pictured; front from left; Maggie Farnan, Morgan Mullock, Kiah Bennett, Kynnadi Damgar, Teagan Frank, Teagan Brandkamp, Zoey Hawkins; back; Josie Schreck, Payton McGinness, Maggie Webb, Claire Nickerson, Emma Nolte, Alana Crawford and Cambree Murrell.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football team is built around a very deep and talented senior class this season. That will be a theme on the sidelines as well this season as the Spoofhound cheer team and Dazzlers also are excited for their senior classes this year with 10 senior amongst the two squads.

For the Dazzler dance team, those seniors are Maggie Farnan, Maggie Webb, Morgan Mullock, Payton McGinness, Josie Schreck and Alana Crawford. The six seniors make up nearly half of the 14-girl squad with five of the others being juniors. 

MHSCheer.jpg
The Spoofhound cheer team is pictured; front from left; Elly Neff, Kenlee Wilson, Mika Roush, Brooklyn Hanson, Lauren Newham, Addie Newham; back; Dayn Henderson, Summer Davis, Taylor McDanel, Baylie Bloomquist, Skylar Emery, Addie Lager and Logan Henderson.
