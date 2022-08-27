MHS VB.jpg
Maryville volleyball, front from left: Kora Grow, Ava Stiff, Kami Tobin, Ella Everhart, Kallie Gaarder, Bella Kinderknecht, Chaselynn Wymore, Jalea Price; second row; Avery Derr, Jacy Snead, Mallory Coffelt, Brylee Acklin, Mylee Backman, Cambree Murrell, Payton Kurz, Jersey Ingram, Anastyn Pettlon; third row: coach Bailey Cook, Ellie Willner, Maggie Farnan, Mika Roush, Kiah Bennett, Jillian Bagley, Teagan Frank, Bryna Grow, Kennedy Kurz, Monica Conover, manager Jaelyn Alley; fourth row; coach Jessica Nelson, Sabryn Lager, Claire Nickerson, Addison Weldon, Rylee Vierthaler, Bailey Jones, Ava Dumke, Olivia Stanley, Abigail Bowe, Carleigh McElvain, manager Gavin Stone, coach Phil Stone. Not pictured: Evelyn Branner.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

When Anastyn Pettlon was in middle school, it took classmates Kennedy Kurz and Rylee Vierthaler to convince the basketball-loving young athlete to give volleyball a chance.

“I remember in eighth grade, me and Rylee just convinced Anastyn to play volleyball and man, were we glad that we got her to play,” Kurz said. “So we’ve been playing since eighth grade and it’s been special. I’m really glad to be playing with them and now it is crazy that we are playing together as seniors.”

