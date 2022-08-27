When Anastyn Pettlon was in middle school, it took classmates Kennedy Kurz and Rylee Vierthaler to convince the basketball-loving young athlete to give volleyball a chance.
“I remember in eighth grade, me and Rylee just convinced Anastyn to play volleyball and man, were we glad that we got her to play,” Kurz said. “So we’ve been playing since eighth grade and it’s been special. I’m really glad to be playing with them and now it is crazy that we are playing together as seniors.”
Now as Pettlon, Kurz and Vierthaler enter their senior seasons together, that decision seems to have paid off well for them.
After winning a state championship as sophomores, the trio spearheaded the Spoofhound rebuilding effort under first-year head coach Bailey Cook. Now as they become seniors and Cook goes into her second season leading the program, expectations are on the rise.
“Last year was a rebuilding season, so we have that under our belts,” Cook said. “We are hoping to improve on our hitting, improve on our blocking. The biggest thing is being in sync with each other.”
Vierthaler returns as one of the most feared hitters in the Midland Empire Conference. The Central Missouri basketball commitment had over twice as many kills as the next closest on the team last season with 374.
“I feel really good about the team,” Vierthaler said. “We have a lot of returners which helps. We’ve all been really working hard in the offseason, which I think will translate into games and I think we could do a lot this year.”
Pettlon was the one finding Vierthaler for most of those kills as the team’s setter. She finished with 600 assists last season — her first as the team’s setter after she was a hitter on the state championship team.
“Obviously I like to target Rylee,” Pettlon said. “She swings hard every time, she is always aggressive, she always makes the right call and she is also the leader so I know she’ll make the right choice when it comes down to it.”
Pettlon may have the opportunity to hit more this season as the Spoofhounds have to find a way to develop more weapons around Vierthaler.
Junior Bryna Grow was the junior varsity setter this year and her development may allow Pettlon to take a few more swings from the front row. Despite being the setter, she was fourth on the team in kills last year.
“I love setting, it’s fun, but I might also hit this year,” Pettlon said.
The Spoofhounds were delivered a blow to their attacking options with junior middle hitter Ava Dumke set to be out for most of the season as she recovers from offseason knee surgery. Dumke was second on the team in kills last season with 175 and tied Vierthaler for the team lead in blocks.
One player who should help take some of the pressure off Vierthaler is sophomore Addison Weldon. As a freshman, she came on as the season went and despite missing time finished third on the team with 50 kills.
The back row for the Spoofhounds will be led by Kurz who returns for her second season as the libero after being a defensive specialist on the state championship team.
Kurz had 438 digs last season and just 26 dig errors.
Junior Ella Everhart had 59 digs for the Hounds last season and played in every set. She added 26 kills.
Sophomore Jalea Price is a player that is expected to take a big jump this season after playing sparingly for varsity last season, she showed her athleticism as Maryville’s third leading scorer next to Pettlon and Vierthaler in basketball. Her quickness should help Kurz and the rest of the back row defensively.
“I think this year, she has just been a lot more confident than she was as a freshman which has helped a ton,” Kurz said.
Cook is very excited about some of the height the freshman class is bringing to the table and with Dumke sidelined, they could be counted on early.
“(Olivia Stanley) traveled with us to KU team camp this summer,” Cook said. “She has the height that Ava Dumke had. ... We also have Claire Nickerson, Sabryn Lager, Addi Weldon, when she gets healthy again. They all have that height and have a year of experience. ... I like that I have options between those four.”
The Spoofhounds open the season on Monday with a home match against Benton. Benton won 2-of-3 over Maryville last season with both teams successfully defending their home court.
“We have a lot of potential in players and I’m just really excited to see what our players bring this season,” Kurz said. “I’m just really excited with it being my senior year. A little nervous because it is my last one, but more excitement than nervousness.”