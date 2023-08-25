Platte Valley (Jefferson and South Nodaway) softball hasn’t had a losing season since its current roster has been alive, but the group of six seniors are hungry to get back to a place they haven’t been since they were freshmen — Springfield.
Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle were starters on the 2020 team which took second at state. Delaney Wolf, Jayce Holtman, Kali Redden and Tina Turpin added to that senior class which has played a lot of softball together.
“It is crazy,” Turpin said. “I remember sitting on the bench cheering on our team my freshman year going into state — so it is crazy that we are those seniors now, leading hopefully another successful team down the stretch.”
Wolf has shared pitching duties the last couple seasons — leading the team in appearances and innings pitched as she split time with Tejay Freemyer. Wolf had a 3.99 ERA with 99 1/3 innings pitch and an 89:44 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“I’m kinda seeing it as a leadership thing,” Wolf said. “I know that I’m going to have to do a lot more for my team than I did last year. … it (gives me) more drive.”
One thing that coach Shelly Deen emphasized the importance of finding pitching behind Wolf will be key with how many big tournaments they play in. Junior Maleeah Bliley along with Turpin and Redden are among the candidates to step into pitching opportunities behind Wolf.
“It is nice to have one of your main pitchers back,” Deen said. “You never have to worry about it. She still has to develop and she still has to work hard, but having more than one pitcher is always nice in those big tournaments, but we will get there and we will find someone to step up. Maleeah did some pitching last year and even Tina and Kali did, so we will see what happens.”
Wolf is also focused on taking advantage of her opportunities to hit this season. She played club softball with the Savannah Thunder and hit .307 with five doubles and two triples.
“They are my best friends,” Wolf said of the team and the seniors. “I think that we are going to be able to give it a good run again this year.”
On the infield, Platte Valley loses super-utility player Sarah Langford, but returns the other four starters around Wolf.
The right side of the infield returns with Turpin at first base and Angle at second base. Angle hit .344 last season with a team-leading 38 RBI. Turpin hit .250 with 26 runs scored — second on the team.
“I’ve grown up with these girls and we’ve played sports ever since we were little,” Turpin said. “It is fun to have that chemistry with them and hopefully end our season well and on top.”
Bliley ended up settling in as the team’s shortstop last year and figures to return there this season. She was fifth on the team and third among returners with a .293 batting average, scoring a team-high 29 runs.
Platte Valley’s leader across sports the last few years has been Collins and the versatile First Team All-State catcher has excelled all over the diamond — primarily at catcher, third base and shortstop. Her position likely comes down to less about where she can play and more to where the other eight players fit best with Collins filling in the hole.
Collins hit .500 last season despite playing the entire year with an injured wrist. She belted two home runs and had a dozen doubles.
Sophomore Emalee Langford — an impressive 2-sport fall athlete with cross country too — is a candidate to move in from her right field spot and potentially catch which would allow Collins to play third.
“Maggie did a lot of catching last year, but I know that Emalee Langford caught a lot this summer and I said, if it is better for her to be behind there and Maggie to be in the field, I don’t know,” Deen said. “It is a puzzle that you get to put together as the season starts and as the season goes.”
Redden was one of the team’s hitters who made the most strides as a junior. The left fielder hit .292 last season and tied Collins for the team lead with 12 doubles.
“I’m excited to see our team grow together and see what the season has in store for us,” Redden said. “… I definitely want to keep working on my skills. My batting got a lot better last year and I just want to do my best for my team and help our team be as good as we can be.”
The other two outfield spots are the holes that Platte Valley has to fill with center fielder Kayley Hauber graduating and Langford potentially moving to the infield. Junior MacKenzie Swinford is the only other player with a varsity at bat last season — going 1-for-4.
“Each girl as they grow in their high school career, they develop so much as a teammate and as a player, and I look forward to each one of them, seeing what their potential is and see how much we can improve even more,” Deen said.
The depth to battle out for those spots includes Kenzie Redden, Whitney Redden, Aubre Degase, Swinford and Holtman.
“I definitely think that I’ve come a long way since I first started softball and I think all of us have too,” Holtman said. I’d really like to get a lot better than I am now, which I know will take a lot of work, but I think I can do it — just got to put in the time and put in the work.”
Platte Valley opens the season with the Cameron Tournament on Saturday.
“I think we can keep that standard high,” Redden said. “I think we have good chemistry as a team and I think if we just work together, communicate and all that — I think we can succeed.”