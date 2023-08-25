PVSB.jpg
Platte Valley softball: front from left; Jayce Holtman, Kali Redden, Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle, Delaney Wolf, Tina Turpin; back; Whitney Redden, Maleeah Bliley, Kenzie Redden, Emalee Langford, Mackenzie Swinford and Aubre Degase.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Platte Valley (Jefferson and South Nodaway) softball hasn’t had a losing season since its current roster has been alive, but the group of six seniors are hungry to get back to a place they haven’t been since they were freshmen — Springfield.

Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle were starters on the 2020 team which took second at state. Delaney Wolf, Jayce Holtman, Kali Redden and Tina Turpin added to that senior class which has played a lot of softball together.

