Platte Valley football, front from left: Keagan Etter, Trevor Weir, Wyatt Miller, Jaxon McCrary, Carter Luke, Jayden Sturm, Aydan Blackford; second row; Gannon Volner, Ryan Langford, Xavier Middleton, Tucker Klamm, Brody Staples, Mason Richardson, Justin Miller, Landon Wiederholt; third row; Landon Miller, Draven Rowland, Lealand Otto, Brandon McQueen, Andy Mattson, Blaine Clements and Ryan Allen. Not Pictured: Keegan Hanson.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

In Johnnie Silkett’s first season as Platte Valley’s head football coach, the program recorded its best season in history with a 8-3 mark. It was just the second winning season in the last decade in Barnard — the other was a 5-4 season.

Last season’s 8-3 mark came with the potential of being even better and nearly the entire team was quarantined in a loss to Rock Port, then a 2-point loss at South Holt and the season ended with a loss to East Atchison with quarterback Aydan Blackford breaking his collarbone.

