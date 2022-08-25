In Johnnie Silkett’s first season as Platte Valley’s head football coach, the program recorded its best season in history with a 8-3 mark. It was just the second winning season in the last decade in Barnard — the other was a 5-4 season.
Last season’s 8-3 mark came with the potential of being even better and nearly the entire team was quarantined in a loss to Rock Port, then a 2-point loss at South Holt and the season ended with a loss to East Atchison with quarterback Aydan Blackford breaking his collarbone.
“I’m ready to get back and prove what he haven’t finished,” Platte Valley senior Trevor Weir said.
Now going into Year 2 with Silkett, the 8-man football community has taken notice of what is happening in Barnard. The team is widely considered a championship contender for the first time in their history.
“I have not seen any signs of anyone thinking they are too good to do the little things right,” Silkett said. “As a matter of fact, they are doubling down and working harder, because they know that the potential for this team to go some place this year is very possible.”
The statistical headliner of the returning group is running back Carter Luke. Luke is the second-leading returning rusher in all of 8-man football behind just Drexel quarterback Jacob Coffey. Last season, Luke ran for 1,651 yards and 25 touchdowns.
After missing most of his sophomore year with injury, Luke was happy to get a full season to show what he could do.
“I felt good,” Luke said. “It kind of hurt me in my first two years not breaking out because I wanted to show people so bad. I give a lot of credit to my teammates for keeping me up.”
Along with Luke’s health, a big key to the improved running game last season was the offensive line and senior Trevor Weir and Wyatt Miller are back to lead the group.
The line loses Trevor McCrary, but Silkett has been impressed with freshman Andy Mattson and sophomore Landon Wiederholt who bring size and athleticism to the table.
“Bronco (McCrary), he was something else up there on the line, but having bigger size definitely helps,” Weir said. “We will be able to get good pushes on goal lines and run some more pass plays and give Aydan the protection he needs.”
It is a different dynamic for Platte Valley to be the bigger team in most of their matchups.
“I think it will play more into the fear factor than anything,” Miller said. “Just walking up there as the three biggest dudes, it will put a lot of fear into them.”
When Luke isn’t touting the ball, fullback Jaxon McCrary will get his opportunities after rushing for 300 yards last season with four touchdowns. McCrary split time with Baker signee Hayden Ferry last season at fullback.
“He is kinda that bulldog,” Luke said of his fullback. “He takes the hits for me.”
The team returns its starting quarterback in Blackford for his junior season. Last season, Blackford threw for 482 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his first year in the program after North Nodaway was added to the co-op.
“Probably the biggest factor that I’ve seen is starting to understand, not just the play they are running, but why they are running it and what it is setting up next,” Silkett said. “They are visually seeing that in practice and understanding it. That is a big step.”
Blackford has some new weapons to work with as his top three receivers from last season Wyatt Tobin, Tyler Vongkhamchanh and Ferry having graduated. Platte Valley is excited about its young crop of pass catchers with Brandon McQueen, Justin Miller and Mason Richardson being some of those targets.
“The speed of those three is pretty darn good,” Silkett said. “… Very fast and very athletic. I feel like in that position, we are overall better blockers. We will see how they react in big games and if they make those catches or not, but 95 percent of the time we are blocking with those guys and we are running fakes and so on. I feel like those guys are definitely in position to turn some heads.”
Defensively, replacing Ferry at linebacker will be tough with him accounting for 116 tackles last season. Luke leads the returners after making 94 tackles last season.
Weir is one of the top defensive linemen in 8-man football after making 81 tackles and five sacks last season.
“Team effort,” Weir said of the defensive focus. “Group tackles. Everyone does their job and they ain’t going anywhere.”
McQueen had three interceptions last season and Luke added a pair.
Platte Valley opens the season Friday with a home game against Mound City.
“That is our plan and our goal to be consistent every game. There are 120 to 130 games inside a single game,” Silkett said. “Our plan with everyone of those games is to play it to exact perfection.”