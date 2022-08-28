PV XC.jpg
Platte Valley cross country, front from left: Mylie Holtman, Emalee Langford, Andrea Riley, Allison Riley; second row; Mya Wray, Jacob Peery, Logan Peery, Ethan Holtman and Andy Lager.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Andrea Riley has accomplished a lot in the Platte Valley cross-country program, but one thing that the senior has never done is post a team score in a meet.

That figures to change this year as for the first time in her career, she has four teammates and Platte Valley will be able to compete for things like conference and district championships.

