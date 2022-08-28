Andrea Riley has accomplished a lot in the Platte Valley cross-country program, but one thing that the senior has never done is post a team score in a meet.
That figures to change this year as for the first time in her career, she has four teammates and Platte Valley will be able to compete for things like conference and district championships.
The four freshmen joining the lineup are Mya Wray, Allison Riley, Emalee Langford and Mylie Holtman.
“I love having teammates,” Andrea Riley said. “We have people we can count on now. It is different with them all being freshmen. I have to show them the ropes and how everything is done because they’ve never done it before. I’m excited to have this team.”
With Allison Riley joining Andrea Riley on the team, it also offers another first for the senior — a chance to run in a high-school meet with her sister. When Andrea Riley was a freshman, her older sister Ashley had just graduated and was beginning her cross-country career at Creighton University.
“We’ve been running since we were really little together, so the fact that we can actually compete now, I’m super excited for it,” Riley said.
Having Andrea Riley back for one more year won’t just be an advantage for her sister, coach Julie McConkey says it will be nice for the entire group to have a veteran on the roster as they get used to the sport.
“Her getting the opportunity to lead the four freshmen — perfect timing,” McConkey said. “Her experience, her work ethic and all of those thing for the freshmen to be able to see that is the best way for them to start out.”
Andrea Riley comes into her final season with big goals after she took 16th at the Class 1 State Championships last season.
“I’m going in with the mindset to run every race like it is my last because it kinda is this year,” Andrea Riley said. “I’m excited to show how much I’ve been working this summer and all the improvement.”
Helping new runners is nothing new to Andrea Riley who had a whole new boys team join last season after the schools approved adding boys cross country. Three members of last year’s team return with Ethan Holtman, Jacob Peery and Logan Peery and the team added freshman Andy Lager.
Holtman and the Peery brothers ran at the State Championships last season and saw graduated senior Micah Wolf earn a state medal in his final race.
“He was really the heart of our team,” Holtman said. “We really need to step up and fill that spot, which I feel like we’ve kinda been doing.”
Jacob Peery finished 111th while Holtman was 146th and Logan Peery was 162nd.
“Hopefully we can all make it to state,” Jacob Peery said.
Going into the second year of the program, the boys are excited to see what they can accomplish.
“Last year was really a learning year for us because he hadn’t competed before because we had just gotten our team,” Holtman said. “This year, I really want to improve.”
The season starts on Tuesday with a meet at Maryville.