Platte Valley football: front from left; Brandon McQueen, Aydan Blackford, Lucas Terry; second row; Mason Casner, Landon Wiederholt, Kegan Etter, Justin Miller, Xavier Middleton, Lealand Otto, Brody Staples; third row; Lucky Ferry, Andy Mattson, Jayden Sturm, Blaine Clements, Bruce Otto; back; Ridge Harger, Dylan Klamm, Aiden James and Conner Nielson. Not pictured: Lane Acklin and Draven Rowland.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The last two seasons have been special for Platte Valley football with the two best seasons in program history. In 2021 in Johnnie Silkett’s first season as head coach, the team went 8-3, and last year, they improved to 9-2 and won the 275 Conference championship with an undefeated conference year.

“The kids are so excited,” Silkett said. “They had a really fun July and got better. They are coming into camp with some confidence, but knowing also — we just did some film review — understanding that they have some work to do.”

