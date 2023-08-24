The last two seasons have been special for Platte Valley football with the two best seasons in program history. In 2021 in Johnnie Silkett’s first season as head coach, the team went 8-3, and last year, they improved to 9-2 and won the 275 Conference championship with an undefeated conference year.
“The kids are so excited,” Silkett said. “They had a really fun July and got better. They are coming into camp with some confidence, but knowing also — we just did some film review — understanding that they have some work to do.”
With senior leaders like Carter Luke, Trevor Weir, Jaxon McCrary and Wyatt Miller graduating, the team is undergoing its most changes since that success began.
Offensively, that roster turnover may lead to some more balance from Silkett’s offense with quarterback Aydan Blackford and ends Brandon McQueen and Justin Miller among the highest-profile returners on the roster.
“One of the things I’ve definitely seen is we have the capability of running some spread,” Silkett said. “We have the capability of running some pistol. We have the capability of running double-tight power. We probably have more balance in what we can do.”
Blackford was a dual-threat as a junior with 497 passing yards on 36-of-59 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, he is the team’s leading returning rusher with 84 carries for 539 yards and 14 touchdowns.
McQueen was the team’s only receiver with over 100 yards last season with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Miller led the team in receptions with 10 for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Both are likely to see big spikes in their offensive production this season.
“I think with me and Justin being athletes, we can jump up and get balls,” McQueen said. “That is really it, being athletes out there.”
In the backfield, Lealand Otto is poised to step into McCrary’s fullback role. Otto carried the ball 43 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns last season while adding six receptions for 83 yards.
“Otto has come back with the most experience and he had some really good games last year,” Silkett said.
Mason Casner was the team’s Swiss-Army knife last season offensively. Lining up all over the formation, he had 17 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns while adding five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m pretty excited,” Casner said. “I get to do quite a bit more this year and I’m just settling in.”
Casner is looking forward to a bigger role this season with Luke’s graduation and has been hitting the weight room hard this summer — getting noticeably bigger from last season.
“I’ve definitely been hitting the weight room a lot,” Casner said. “Just eat a lot and put on a lot of weight because I knew I needed to be a lot bigger.”
Otto, Casner and all the other Platte Valley runners will have the benefit of one of the biggest offensive lines in 8-man football. That begins with the guards Landon Wiederholt and Andy Mattson, who each saw significant action last year.
“We got some big dudes and three guys coming back with experience, our ends and a guard,” Silkett said. “The two guys we had replacing them are young guys, sophomores, and are some pretty big human beings.”
Wiederholt, a junior, is the veteran among the offensive line as Mattson and new center Blaine Clements are both sophomores.
“I think we can be just as good as last year, just as physical,” Wiederholt said. “We have the size and strength. We just need to be faster and get it done.”
Defensively, the loss of Weir and Luke is huge as they combined for 30.5 tackles for loss. Platte Valley does return one of the state’s top defensive ends with junior Justin Miller being one of the top pure athletes in 8-man football as he excels in basketball, baseball and was third in Class 1 in the triple jump.
Miller had 80 tackles last season and forced three fumbles.
Wiederholt and Mattson will be looked to as run-stoppers in the middle of the defense.
“I’m excited to play, hit some people,” Weiderholt said.
At the second-level, Otto and Casner will be counted on as leaders after Otto had 53 tackles last season and Casner had 22.
The Platte Valley pass defense should remain strong led by Blackford and McQueen who shared the team lead with three interceptions last year. Blackford had 64 tackles while McQueen had 65 and five for loss.
“Team speed is definitely up,” Silkett said. “Team speed has definitely gotten better. We are still pretty big up front. We can be pretty big and we can be pretty small. We can be pretty athletic upfront as well. And that is the thing, we have more options off the bench than what we had last year.”
Platte Valley opens the season with a top-5 matchup in 8-man football on Friday night with a road trip to Worth County.
“It is exciting,” Wiederholt said of the team’s success. “Now the younger players can see what it is like to win and have some fun. It is a lot more fun winning than losing.”