PVXC.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley cross country: front from left; Mya Wray, Mylie Holtman, Chase Reiske, Allison Riley, Emalee Langford; back; Logan Peery, Andy Lager, Ethan Holtman and Jacob Peery.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray enters the cross country season as one of Class 1’s premier runners after running the fastest time by 14.5 seconds last season and then running injured in the state finals still took third. She followed that with state championships in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs in the spring..

“Of course I want to improve times — and not getting broken this year, that’d be good too,” Wray laughed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags