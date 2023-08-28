Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray enters the cross country season as one of Class 1’s premier runners after running the fastest time by 14.5 seconds last season and then running injured in the state finals still took third. She followed that with state championships in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs in the spring..
“Of course I want to improve times — and not getting broken this year, that’d be good too,” Wray laughed.
Wray is the favorite to capture her first state cross-country championship this fall, but also got the taste of team success last year with the 5-person Platte Valley team winning the state championship with one senior and four freshmen. Normally, returning four sophomores from a state champion would lead to that team being a heavy favorite for a repeat, but Platte Valley’s situation is unique.
To qualify as a team, you need a minimum of five runners, which is what made last season so impressive, but it also meant that Platte Valley needed a newcomer to be able to attempt a state championship defense. For the longest time this offseason, getting a fifth runner seemed like it might not happen.
“I was really hoping we would get a fifth, because having a team is a lot different than running as an individual,” coach Wendy Riley said. “The four sophomores are taking Chase (Reiske) under their wing. They are trying to make sure she is having fun, so hopefully she’ll stick with us.”
That led to the first day of practice for the team. Riley assigned her veteran runners a 3-mile run into Conception Junction from Jefferson High School, and a shorter run for junior Logan Peery, who is recovering from two broken wrists, and girls’ newcomer Chase Reiske a shorter run to ease into the season.
“It is really exciting to have a team,” sophomore Allison Riley said. “That is really mostly what we were hoping for.”
In unsurprising fashion, Wray was the first to finish the longer run, but the next part was a bit unique as the sophomore asked her coach if it was ok if she doubled back to find Reiske and make sure she had someone to run with.
“It is still only my second year, so I’m not completely sure what I am doing yet,” Wray said of being a leader. “But it takes a lot of motivation and I know how hard it is coming into this.”
The rest of the team began to trickle in and after a few minutes, Wray and Reiske emerged over the gravel hill, both smiling and talking. The first-year sophomore was clearly winded after her first run as a cross-country athlete, but just like her teammates and with their encouragement, slapped the stop sign at the end of her run, signifying her accomplishment.
“It is really exciting,” Wray said. “I really hope that it is a good chance to defend our state title that we had last year. And even if it is not, it is way more fun having a team.”
The great thing for Reiske is that Wray is not the only runner she’ll be able to lean on this season. Sophomore Allison Riley finished 29th at her first state meet last season.
“I’m really excited,” Allison Riley said. “I just want to improve my times from last year and just keep working at it — get better and better.”
Sophomore Emalee Langford was 45th at state and sophomore Mylie Holtman was able to finish 66th in the 166-girl field to seal the state title.
“Obviously there is still room to improve, but after last year, I feel like we are going to have a good season,” Wray said.
On the boys side of things, they are still hoping for their own newcomer as they return all four runners from last season, but need one more to field a team score.
The four runners they return bring plenty of talent to the table though with three of them qualifying for the state meet last season — seniors Jacob Peery and Ethan Holtman, along with Logan Peery.
“I’m really ready for this last season,” Ethan Holtman said. “It is really exciting for a final year to see what we can do, see what we’ve trained and built up to.”
Those three have been on the team for three seasons now and sophomore Andy Lager joined the mix last season and made massive strides throughout the year.
“It makes it easy for me because they have done this a little bit and I’ve got some good leaders with Ethan and Jacob,” Wendy Riley said. “Logan and Andy are right there strong. It makes it easy for me because they know what they are doing and do what they need to. It is going to be a really great year.”
Holtman finished 105th at state last year while Jacob Peery was 122nd and Logan Peery was 152nd. All three are eyeing improvements this season.
“It is extremely fun,” Jacob Peery said of having everyone returning. “… If we can all qualify to run in the state meet, that would be really cool. Last year, Andy was just shy of it.”
The team opens the season in Maryville on Tuesday with races beginning at 4:15 p.m.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Wendy Riley said. “They are all hard workers. They’ve been working all summer so I am really excited about what this season is going to bring.”