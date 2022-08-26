Last October and November, it felt like the Bearcat soccer program was setting a new record or accomplishing a new ‘first’ for the program every time the team stepped on the pitch.
The Bearcats set team records for wins, goals, assists and shots on goal last season in Marc Gordon’s third season as the program’s head coach. Northwest also advanced to its first-ever NCAA Tournament.
In Gordon’s first season, the Bearcats won two games. The next year, they tripled that with six wins. After the 2020 season was wiped away, the Bearcats won 13 games last season and went 8-2-1 in the MIAA earning the 3-seed in the conference tournament and 7-seed in the NCAA Central Region.
Northwest returns 11 players who started at least eight matches last season. The Bearcats are picked fourth in the MIAA preseason poll.
“There are a lot of teams that are questioning, ‘Was it a fluke, was it just a good season?’ We truly believe that we have the means and capabilities to continue to grow, continue to get better and improve,” sophomore Grace Wineinger said.
The Bearcat offense has its leader back this season with First Team All-MIAA forward Kaylie Rock back for her junior season. The Lee’s Summit North graduate had 10 goals in 38 shots on goal last season.
“We had a few struggles in the past with putting the ball in the back of the net,” Rock said. “We would get down to the last quarter of the field, but we just couldn’t make it happen.”
Rock was selected as a captain for this season’s team.
If Rock wasn’t the one scoring for Northwest last season, it was a good bet that Teagan Blackburn was involved. Blackburn only started 11 of 21 games as a sophomore, but was instant offense when she was in. She had nine goals and five assists last year.
St. Pius X graduate Sophie Cissell was the player most often feeding Rock and Blackburn with a pass leading to a goal as she returns for her sophomore season after finishing with a team-high seven assists.
“We have a lot of different weapons and places that I feel like players can produce from just about anywhere if their moment is available to them,” Gordon said.
Adell Gore, Linsi Mashburn and Kaitlyn Case add to the talented forward options at Gordon’s disposal.
In the midfield, Annelize Aleixo and Hannah Stirling each made immediate impacts on the team in their first season, starting 15 games each.
The defensive end of the field is where the Bearcats return the most talent with Yesenia Arnau being able to play either in the midfield or defense. Sydney Mueller, Letycia Bonifacio, Ashton Dain and Emily Yakle each started at least 12 matches with Muellar and Bonfacio starting each one.
“We are led by Lety and Sydney as center backs,” Gordon said. “Syd is really just a sophomore and has tons of minutes. You have Ashton, same thing, tons of minutes and experience. Then we have Yesenia and Emily Yakle as outside backs and we have some new players who can fill roles too.”
Bonifacio was a first-team all-region selection by both the United Soccer Coaches and D2CCA as well as being a First Team All-MIAA pick for the second-straight season.
The native of Sao Paolo, Brazil, was selected as a captain this season.
“Last season, we worked really hard and did a really good job,” Bonifacio said. “This year, I can’t expect any less.”
Wineinger was also recognized as a captain despite starting just four times last season.
“It honestly wasn’t something I was expecting,” Wineinger said. “I’m incredibly grateful and a little nervous, I won’t lie. It is a big role, but my teammates obviously trust me and see a leadership role in me and I want to do right by them.”
The Bearcats must replace their primary keeper with Ashley Williams this season, but Gordon is happy with the talent returning.
Senior Grace Goetsch started three matches last season and made 16 saves last year with three goals allowed.
Lily Ellis joins the team after signing with St. Louis University out of Kearney High School. She will be a redshirt freshman this season.
“She had been set to go to SLU since she was in eighth grade, but through the COVID process and some of their rules, it didn’t allow for her to go,” Gordon said.
Northwest opens the season at Wayne State on Friday, a match that features two players off last year’s Spoofhound team as defender Lauren Cullin is at Northwest and midfielder Cleo Johnson is at Wayne State.
“We need to fight as if we are still on the bottom,” Rock said. “We don’t need to get comfortable. We don’t need to be complacent on where we are.”