2021-09-30 NW Soc Rock.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State captain Kaylie Rock handles the ball against Central Missouri last season on Bearcat Pitch.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Last October and November, it felt like the Bearcat soccer program was setting a new record or accomplishing a new ‘first’ for the program every time the team stepped on the pitch.

The Bearcats set team records for wins, goals, assists and shots on goal last season in Marc Gordon’s third season as the program’s head coach. Northwest also advanced to its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags