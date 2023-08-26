NNVB.jpg
North Nodaway volleyball: front from left; Kila Miller, Lauren Herndon, Andrea Jenkins, Amy Richards; back; Lacy Riley, Addalea Barcus, Emily Keho and Lily Blaine.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The dictionary definition of fortitude is “courage in pain or adversity.” That is the theme for North Nodaway volleyball this season and will be on their team t-shirts.

The eight girls who have stuck it out with North Nodaway volleyball, as the program attempts to gain ground in the always competitive 275 Conference, have proven they have that fortitude which Merriam-Webster also translates to backbone, grit and spunk. They have shown that as the program has tried to play catch up in the volleyball landscape in northwest Missouri.

