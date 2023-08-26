The dictionary definition of fortitude is “courage in pain or adversity.” That is the theme for North Nodaway volleyball this season and will be on their team t-shirts.
The eight girls who have stuck it out with North Nodaway volleyball, as the program attempts to gain ground in the always competitive 275 Conference, have proven they have that fortitude which Merriam-Webster also translates to backbone, grit and spunk. They have shown that as the program has tried to play catch up in the volleyball landscape in northwest Missouri.
“It has to be there,” coach Cari Cline said. “Last year, ‘pursuit’ was our focus and we wore it on our sleeve. This year is fortitude. Each one of those letters stands for something. So the first nine days of practice, we’ve introduced one every day.
“I think fortitude is great because it focuses on both physical and mental toughness. That applies to this team and also applies to life.”
Over the last few years, the Mustangs have seemingly been the youngest team in the area, but this season with just two varsity players departing, they are able to bring back some continuity. They also have continuity in the coaching staff with Cline and Jody Thompson back to lead the program. The players are grateful to have familiar voices back.
“I’m pretty excited,” senior Andrea Jenkins said. “I was so grateful that we were able to have them back. They are doing so great with the team. Nothing against any coaches I’ve had in the past, but they are the best volleyball coaches I’ve ever had.”
On the court, the leader of the program is certainly senior Lauren Herndon. Herndon was asked to do a lot for the young team last season and led the team in kills and blocks while also splitting time at setter and finishing with 48 assists.
“I’m ready for it,” Herndon said. “Just to be one of the leaders of this team and be one that people can look up to.”
Herndon is back to her outside hitter spot this season. She finished with 138 kills last season.
“She and Jacquelyn (Cline) were my setters and also my top hitters,” Cline said. “We ran a 6-2 last year and we are looking at what that will be this year. But I am looking for a lot from (Herndon) and she knows that.”
Sophomore Addalea Barcus was third on the team in kills as a freshman and will play her more natural outside spot after playing on the right side as a freshman. Her power and athleticism will be very important for the Mustangs when Herndon isn’t at the net.
“She was excited to transition to outside, because obviously, that spot was left open,” Cline said. “I think that when we move into other hitting options, her having to play that as a freshman will really make her more versatile.”
The Mustangs are replacing a 4-year setter with the graduation Jacquelyn Cline. With Herndon becoming a full-time hitter, sophomore Lacy Riley is the team’s most experienced setter.
“We tested her last year and felt like that really prepared her for this year,” Cari Cline said.
Riley set occasionally early last season to allow Cline to hit and she finished with 50 assists. She also had 114 digs.
“Lacy — last year, she was thrown everywhere (in the lineup) — and this year, she is mainly in the setter spot as of now, and I can tell that she’s improved a lot,” Herndon said. “I can just tell that her sets are so much better than last year and she is more confident than she was last year.”
Andrea Jenkins is the other senior on the roster and has been a defensive specialist for the team in years past with 115 digs last season. She will be counted on to expand her role this season with just seven teammates.
“I’m pumped,” Jenkins said. “We are a small team this year, but I feel like we are going to be closer and more flexible because we are smaller and we are just going to be a more united front.
“I still think it is weird that I am being called a senior. I’m still looking around for like Jacquelyn Cline and I’m like, oh yeah, it’s me.”
Junior Amy Richards was fourth on the team in kills last season. She will likely be relied on to be a presence at the net as the tallest player on the team.
Sophomore Emily Keho had 29 digs as a freshman. The team adds Lily Blane and Kila Miller to the rotation.
North Nodaway opens the season on Monday against Essex (Iowa).
“I think we are all going to be positive,” Jenkins said. “I think we are all going to be building off each other and like I said earlier, more united as a team. We are going to all be there for each other.”