North Nodaway cross country: from left; Casey Wray, Andrea Jenkins and Gannon Volner.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

At this time last season, the North Nodaway cross-country team was Andrea Jenkins. As the season went on, she added a couple boys teammates, but going into this season, she is excited not to be the only girl representing the Mustangs.

“I’m pretty excited,” Jenkins said. “I’m pumped to see what I can do this year. I’m also really pumped because I have a teammate. It is just awesome to have more people coming out and seeing them improve.”

