At this time last season, the North Nodaway cross-country team was Andrea Jenkins. As the season went on, she added a couple boys teammates, but going into this season, she is excited not to be the only girl representing the Mustangs.
“I’m pretty excited,” Jenkins said. “I’m pumped to see what I can do this year. I’m also really pumped because I have a teammate. It is just awesome to have more people coming out and seeing them improve.”
Sophomore Casey Wray says that Jenkins’ presence on the team was the driving force to convince her to join. Wray ran in junior high, but injuries held her out last season.
“I did it quite a bit for Andee, that way she wasn’t by herself,” Wray said. “I had a lot of fun my eighth-grade year, but last year, I just couldn’t do it. … Last year, Andee was by herself and just with the boys, and I figured, it’d be kinda fun. Andee is really good at this and I can kinda pace myself off her and try to do better.”
Despite being a team of one, Jenkins enjoyed a successful season. At the state championships in Columbia, she shattered her previous personal-best by over a minute with a 23:44.8 to take 63rd in the 166-runner field.
“I’m actually a minute off of the school record,” Jenkins said. “I’d love to be able to set that record and be able to hold that record.”
That record belongs to Jennifer Wilmes, who ran it at state in 1993 with a 22:38.7. She went on to a track and field career at the University of Missouri.
The senior dual-sports in the fall with volleyball and cross country, but coach Roger Johnson is excited to see what she can accomplish with one more cross-country season.
“Andee was able to go to some camps this summer and we feel like she has started the year off right in practice,” Johnson said. “… She has become a great leader for everyone.”
The boys team has one runner this season with Gannon Volner being the team’s top performer last season and returning for his sophomore year. He ran his best time last season in the district meet with a 25:44.61 — three minutes and 40 seconds better than his previous best.
“I’m hoping that I will start off with my PR from last year, work off that and maybe get a little bit better,” Volner said.
Volner was a dual-sport fall athlete last year, but is focusing on cross country this season.
The Mustangs open the season September 5 at Clarinda.
“Individually, we want to see each kid get better every day,” Johnson said. “With Andee, we know she is going to have some really high goals just because of her past experience. Gannon and Casey are still pretty new to this, so to me, the sky’s the limit for those kids.”