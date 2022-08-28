Gannon Volner and Andrea Jenkins are taking on the difficult task of being two-sport athletes this fall with each doing cross country while Jenkins plays volleyball and Volner plays football.
“It has been pretty fun so far,” Jenkins said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
Gannon Volner and Andrea Jenkins are taking on the difficult task of being two-sport athletes this fall with each doing cross country while Jenkins plays volleyball and Volner plays football.
“It has been pretty fun so far,” Jenkins said.
It is each athletes first time on the high school cross country team, but coach Roger Johnson has been happy with the approach that both have taken to the sport.
He has especially liked how Jenkins is practicing and thinks she could eventually be a role model as the program grows.
“She has a great attitude about everything she does and works really hard,” Johnson said. “She is a lot of fun to be around. I hope that we can eventually get her some teammates because I think she will rub off on them with a great mentality and mindset for this sport.”
Jenkins says her goal at least initially has been to sharpen her conditioning for her other sports.
“It is going to really improve all my sports in the long run,” Jenkins said. “I was like, why not? It’s conditioning and it will help everything else, especially track because I was hoping to do the mile in track.”
Volner is giving the sport a chance as a freshman and Johnson has been impressed with his attitude so far.
“I think his primary sport is going to be football, but he is wanting to run, get himself in better condition and see how it goes.”
North Nodaway’s first meet is in Clarinda on September 6.
“We're just going to push for continued growth, getting them to appreciate the sport and learning to run hard,” Johnson said.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.