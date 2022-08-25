Jumping from 1-win to 16-wins and a conference championship is a rare feat in high-school softball, but that is what the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays were able to accomplish last season.
Now the focus for the Jays shifts from trying to get good to trying to get great, and they have the pieces to do just that.
“I think we are all really excited and we are all really working hard to better ourselves and we are going to work even harder than last year,” Bluejay senior Ruby Wilmes said.
Northeast Nodaway brings back eight starters from last season and its top nine hitters in terms of batting average with right fielder Kirsten Morrow being the lone graduation.
The newest addition is in the dugout where Payton Adwell replaces Vance Proffitt as the team’s head coach, but Adwell brings a wealth of softball experience to her first head coaching job.
“I always dreamed of being a coach when I was a kid and didn’t know where I was going to end up, but I think I ended up in the right place,” Adwell said. “I feel like I’m at home over here. ... It has been a dream of mine to coach and now I’m living out the dream.”
The Worth County graduate is coming off a senior season at Graceland University as a catcher where she batted .245 with a .353 on-base percentage.
Adwell has the benefit of one of the best pitchers in the area returning for her sophomore season. Hadley DeFreece threw 129 1/3 innings as a freshman with a 2.00 ERA, 220 strikeouts and 21 walks.
“I think I’m going to have to tell here that she doesn’t need to throw so much in practice,” Adwell said with a laugh. “That girl is go, go, go. If I tell her to slow down, she does it two times faster. We have to put the brakes on her sometimes. She is a hard worker and a go-getter, so I’m excited to have her.
“She has grit and I think that is going to be good. She works for me. If I tell her to go run two miles, she is going to go do it with a smile on her face.”
At the plate, she was also effective — batting .333 with a .400 on-base percentage.
The team’s top hitter was one who got the best look at DeFreece’s pitches all season with catcher Baylie Busby batting .440 last season with five triples and a pair of doubles. As a freshman, she committed just two errors in 243 chances.
“Having those girls back, that is huge,” Adwell said of Busby and DeFreece. “They work together well. They set the tone. They set a good example every day.
“No one is going to work harder than those two and that is their mindset. They set a good example for the whole team.”
The all-sophomore battery is one that the Jays are excited about for years to come and the youth continues on the left side of the infield where junior Jill Boswell as the team’s shortstop and sophomore Lindsey Jackson figures to man third base once more.
Boswell batted .341 last season while Jackson had a .194 average, but a .342 on-base percentage.
The right side of the infield is more veteran with a pair of seniors. Lauren McIntyre mans second base and Jaden Atkins was at first base. Atkins hit .329 and was the team’s leadoff hitter to end the season while McIntyre hit .233.
“Our seniors, they are good leaders,” Adwell said. “Nobody is afraid to step up. No one is afraid from the youngest to the oldest to tell anyone to hustle. We are just a family and respect each other and we are building that new culture of family.”
The outfield is also experienced with center fielder Wilmes and left fielder Meredith Adwell.
Meredith Adwell had a breakout season at the plate last year with a .380 batting average and team-highs in doubles with six and RBI with 26.
“I’m pretty excited, especially since last year we did a lot better than we used to,” Meredith Adwell said. “I think we have a really good team this year.”
Wilmes was patient at the plate last season, drawing 13 walks — second on the team. That elevated her .246 batting average to a .386 on-base percentage.
Wilmes says the defense is a key for this year too after two unearned runs cost the Jays in a 3-2 district loss last season.
Another bat likely to get more chances this season is sophomore Makenzie Pride had just 12 at bats last season, but a .417 batting average and .588 on-base percentage in those chances.
The Bluejays open the season on Friday with a road trip to North Harrison. Their home opener is Monday against Stewartsville/Osborn.
“It is going to have to be a culture change,” Payton Adwell said. “It started last year and we are going to build off of it. We are going to turn it around. We are working on turning the program around to make it a winning atmosphere and winning mindset.”