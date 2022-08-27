Just two years ago, a group of eight freshmen joined the Spoofhound golf team. The team needed it with just one varsity returner that season.
That group of young golfers made an immediate impact and continues to make an impact with seven still out for golf two seasons later as they get ready for their junior seasons. Between them, they have qualified for state five times in their first two years.
“I told them last year that practice next year is going to look a lot different,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “For a couple years, we just needed to get out and play. … I’m excited to have them back.”
The leaders in that regard are Cailyn Auffert and Lauren Jaster who have each qualified both seasons. Casey Phillips qualified as a sophomore.
“The goal is to get the team there,” Ricks said.
While Auffert has qualified each of the last two seasons, they have each ended in slight disappointment. In each season, Auffert ended up just one place away from a state medal.
“It just feels surreal to be a junior,” Auffert said. “It doesn’t feel like we should be, but we are. I’m just excited.”
MSHSAA awards medals to the top-15 places at state and as a freshman, Auffert shot a 204 2-day score which saw her take 16th. Last season, it was a 201 which had her 17th and one stroke out of a 4-way tie for 13th.
“If I could medal at state, that is probably my biggest goal this year,” Auffert said. “I think I am hitting it further and I think I’m a little more confident this year.”
Auffert spent this summer playing in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series with many of her teammates and ended up finishing in a season-long first place tie for the tour championship with East Atchison Alex Barnett.
Jaster also spent much of her summer working on her game on the Junior Tour. The lefty has made state each year, but hasn’t been happy with her results there. She will be looking to jump up the leaderboard this season.
“It is definitely different,” Jaster said. “I feel more pressure as a junior. I feel like I have to be better. When you are just a freshman, it is just like, ‘Oh, she’s just a freshman,’ but when you are a junior, they expect you to be good. So there is definitely a lot more pressure, but I am really excited for this season.”
Phillips experienced tremendous growth last season going from the team’s No. 5 and sometimes No. 6 golfer to becoming a state qualifier last season. She took second in her 14-15 year old division on the Junior Tour behind just Smithville’s Cali Hatcher.
“Feeding off of state last year just makes me more eager to make it back this year,” Phillips said.
The team will welcome back Ainsley Watkins, who missed last season with an injury. She was the No. 4 in the lineup as a freshman.
Alana Crawford played in a pair of Junior Tour events over the summer and is looking to continue her growth as a junior. She says she has loved being a part of the golf team.
“We always have a good time together and it is never boring,” Crawford said.
Brinley Conn was a regular in the varsity lineup last season and will factor into that mix again.
Maggie Webb is also back for her junior season after showing growth from her freshman to sophomore season. Webb says the goal this year, regardless of how the varsity lineup is, is to bring a team to state.
“It feels crazy because it feels like we were all freshmen not that long ago and now we are all going to be upperclassmen and it has just been us for a while, so it is exciting to have new people coming in,” Webb said.
The last two seasons, Maryville has brought three golfers to state — one short of the four needed for a team score.
“I think it’d be so fun to have the whole team go to state because it is such a cool experience,” Jaster said. “I want everyone to be able to experience it. I think we can do it this year.”
The team has two newcomers this season with freshman Alayna Pargas and sophomore Norah Lindsay. Pargas played in all the Junior Tour events this summer and Ricks was pleased with the way she bonded with the older girls on a trip to the John Deere Classic PGA event in Illinois.
“We went to the John Deere Classic — there were five of them who went and Alayna, our freshman, was one,” Ricks said. “These juniors said that they thought she needed to ride up with us in the van so that we can go ahead and start doing some team bonding early. Now that is juniors saying that about bringing the freshman in, so that tells you their attitude and outlook.
“They are just going to wrap their arms around these new ones and bring them along. I’ve got great leaders.”
Maryville will open the season at home on Monday with tee times starting at 9 a.m.