Maryville golf, front from left: Ainsley Watkins, Brinley Conn, Alayna Pargas, Lauren Jaster; second row; coach Larry Ricks, Casey Phillips, Alana Crawford, Maggie Webb, Cailyn Auffert, Norah Lindsay and coach Brenda Ricks. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Just two years ago, a group of eight freshmen joined the Spoofhound golf team. The team needed it with just one varsity returner that season.

That group of young golfers made an immediate impact and continues to make an impact with seven still out for golf two seasons later as they get ready for their junior seasons. Between them, they have qualified for state five times in their first two years.

