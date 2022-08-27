MHS Soccer (1).jpg
Maryville soccer, front from left: Will Thornsberry, Amal Prabhakar, Gavin Wray, Andrew Ferris, Logan Henderson, Carl Frank; second row; John Little, Boyd Gallaher, Marcus Henggeler, Lane Hazen, Jaxson Staples, Quinn Pettlon, Truett Haer, Landon Baker, Connor Moore; third row: Dayn Henderson, Timothy Lynn, Gabe Baldwin, Ryker Argo, Eli Jacobson, Kason Teale, Ian Stephenson and Ricardo Lugo. Not pictured: Maven Vette, Tucker Wilmes and Riley Gonzales.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Spoofhound soccer is coming off the best season in school history, a year that saw them traveling to the state final four and give eventual state champion Lutheran (St. Charles) its closest game of the tournament in the semifinals before falling 1-0 then routing Fair Grove 5-0 to earn third place.

With seven starters returning this season, the Spoofhounds are excited to attempt to make more history this year.

