Spoofhound soccer is coming off the best season in school history, a year that saw them traveling to the state final four and give eventual state champion Lutheran (St. Charles) its closest game of the tournament in the semifinals before falling 1-0 then routing Fair Grove 5-0 to earn third place.
With seven starters returning this season, the Spoofhounds are excited to attempt to make more history this year.
“I’m super excited for it right now,” Maryville senior Gabe Baldwin said on the first day of practice. “I couldn’t even go to sleep last night because I was so excited. I went to bed at like 1 a.m., and I should have went to bed like way earlier, but I couldn’t sleep.”
Chase Tolson and Jesus Gonzalez split the head-coaching duties last year for the Spoofhounds with Gonzalez taking the lead on game-planning and in-game strategy. With Tolson taking a job in another school district, Gonzalez steps into the head coach’s role this season.
“We are extremely lucky to have him,” Maryville senior Truett Haer said. “He is a great coach because of his enthusiasm and how he cares about this team. I think that if he wanted to he could coach at way higher levels, but I’m just super thankful that he is helping us.”
Gonzalez has a group of six seniors to help lead the team this season.
“It feels good having players who have been in the program for two or three years and you don’t have to tell them too much,” Gonzalez said.
One of the seniors with the most experience returning is also one who will be counted on to fill a bigger role this season. Haer moves into the striker spot this year, where 2021 Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year Jacob Ferris was last season.
“Last year, I played more of a center mid position — in the winter season, I played club and I played some center forward and striker for them,” Haer said. “... I’ve been working on it through the offseason and I will continue to.”
Haer had two goals and five assists as a midfielder last season, but will see a big increase in those opportunities this year.
He will have the benefit of one of the state’s most dynamic attacking midfielders setting him up. Kason Teale finished last season with as the team leader in points with 26 goals and 13 assists — including a 3-goal, 1-assist performance in the third-place game at state with Ferris limited by an injury.
“His freshman year was amazing with 20-something goals and 20-something assists, last year was the same,” Gonzalez said. “Not to put pressure on him, but I’m expecting the same this year. He needs to improve his touches. He needs to play a little bit faster and he will be a hard player to stop.”
Behind the First Team All-State selection in the midfield is the player who keeps the Spoofhounds settled down and is their steadying presence with Quinn Pettlon.
“I think we have a really good team here,” Pettlon said. “We will miss the people that are gone, but I think we will still do well.”
Pettlon was an Honorable Mention All-State selection last year, but over the years, Spoofhound coaches have repeatedly pointed out that statistics and accolades don’t properly measure Pettlon’s impact on the team. He had 12 goals and eight assists last season.
The central defenders key much of what the Spoofhounds do defensively and those positions will be very experienced this year with junior Boyd Gallaher and senior Marcus Henggeler back.
Gallaher has been a constant for the Spoofhounds as a less-heralded member of the stellar junior class for Maryville.
The combination last year was supposed to be Tegan Haer and Gallaher in the middle, but Haer battled injuries late last season and Henggeler moved over and filled his role. That spot will likely be his full time this season.
“I love right back, but it’s a little too much running for me,” Henggeler joked. “I’m really confident in our defense.”
Seniors Will Thornsberry and Baldwin give the team more experience defensively and with juniors Gavin Wray and Lane Hazen also back, some of the team’s defenders are likely to move forward to help fill midfield spots with the graduation of Andrew Cronk and James DiStefano.
“Easily this is the best chemistry I’ve ever had with a sports team before,” Baldwin said. “We all love each other and the chemistry is great.”
Behind whatever formation and combination of players Gonzalez chooses to deploy, he has the added benefit of knowing he has one of the state’s finest goalkeepers as the last line of defense.
Jaxson Staples was a Second Team All-State selection last season and with Lutheran’s (St. Charles) First Team selection Caleb Engelhardt having graduated, no keeper in Class 1 is more accomplished than Staples.
“I was pretty comfortable with him his first year, so now after two years, I don’t even have to worry back there,” Gonzalez said. “He has been improving a lot in the summer time and there’s not much to say about him. I feel comfortable with no fears back there.”
With eight shutouts last season and having allowed just one goal in the three state playoff games Maryville played last year, Staples was at his best in the biggest games.
Other players who had roles last season, but will likely see those roles increase this year include senior forward Maven Vette, junior midfielders Landon Baker and Ian Stephenson and sophomores Dayn Henderson, John Little and Tucker Wilmes.
Maryville opens the season in the Barstow Tournament. They open the tournament on Monday against Northeast (KC) at 4 p.m. The semifinals would be Wednesday and the finals on Saturday.
“Of course, they know what the goals are, but for me, it is always to do better than the year before,” Gonzalez said. “If we got to state last year, we got to do the same this year. ... I want to establish a strong program here.”