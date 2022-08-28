Caroline Pohren enjoyed a very productive freshman season of cross country last year. She was an All-MEC selection and qualified for state.
No matter how well Pohren performed though, it was impossible for her to experience what the boys were last season as the Spoofhound boys won conference, districts and earned a state trophy for their work as a team.
That changes this year though with four girls joining the Spoofhounds and giving the Lady Hounds their first chance to compete as a team since 2019.
“I’m super excited,” Pohren said. “I think there a lot of potential and this year is going to be a lot of fun.”
That 2019 team had the benefit of a pair of twin sisters leading it with Laura Feuerbacher who convinced her sister Amy to switch fall sports from volleyball to cross country.
The 2022 team has a similar situation this year with Katherine Pohren playing volleyball as a freshman, but deciding to join her sister on the cross-country course as a sophomore.
Katherine Pohren showed her distance-running ability last season during the track season when she qualified for sectionals in the 3,200-meter run.
“One of the first things they said to me (on the first day of practice), Caroline came over and said, ‘there’s five girls here,’” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “She clearly wants to have a team score. That is part of cross country. It is individual, sure. But you want to score as a team. ... She went to state as an individual and she enjoyed that experience, but it is not the same as a team, it just is not.”
The Pohren sisters will be the veterans on a young team with three freshman rounding out the group.
“I’m focusing on being a leader for the girls, but it’s more just having fun with them,” Caroline Pohren said. “Just showing them how we do things and how to be motivated because in this sport, you have to be motivated.”
Ellie Parsons, Jayda Buck and Meah Schommer are the new freshmen.
“If we all stick to it, we can grow throughout the next three years too,” Caroline Pohren said.
The benefit of having such a young team is that the Spoofhounds have three years to develop that group and have a team in team races.
The Maryville boys will be attempting to secure a fifth-straight Midland Empire Conference championship this season, but will have to do so without two of the team’s mainstays from the last few years and a very young team themselves.
Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling were the leaders on a Spoofhound team that finished as a the state runners up last season — the best finish in program history.
“We are young, awful young,” Bade said. “A lot of sophomores, juniors and no seniors, so we will be looking to find that leader — that person who can take charge and lead them in the right direction.”
The team does have the benefit of three returning varsity runners who secured that state trophy including state medalist Connor Blackford.
“It certainly feels different, but shows what has to be done,” Blackford said of not having Galapin and Sterling. “We have a great crew again this year.”
Blackford has been a key part of the team his freshman and sophomore seasons, but as an upperclassmen this season, he will be looked to as the team’s leader.
“All I really want to do is continue to carry on the culture that has been set the past decade almost,” Blackford said. “I want to do as good of job at that as I can do and let the rest happen.”
Blackford was 25th at state a year ago and second in the MEC.
“I believe he is motivated and excited to have a really strong season,” Bade said.
Sophomores Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering each got thrown right into the mix last year and were able to each finish in the top half of the state field last season in 66th and 71st respectively out of 170.
“Really, we need a really strong 1-2-3 and it is the season for them to really make some gains and drop some time,” Bade said. “And assert themselves at the front of the race, which they were locally last year, but not necessarily in the big, big meets.”
Deering and Masters will be looked to be more consistent as sophomores and continue their growth.
“We are definitely looking at the accomplishments of last season,” Blackford said. “We want to build on those and use those as our guide.”
Finding the runners outside of their three varsity returners will be a key for the Hounds.
Colton Berry returns this season as a junior while sophomores Dalton McDonough and Raymond Zhao performed well in junior varsity races last season. Sophomore Jonah Miller and freshmen Vince Galapin and Dakota Hughes-Watkins join the team this season.
The Spoofhounds open the season on Tuesday with their home meet starting at 4:15 p.m.