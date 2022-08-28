MHS XC.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville cross country, front from left: Vince Galapin, Raymond Zhao, Dakota Hughes-Watkins, Colton Berry; second row; Carson Sterling, Jonah Miller, Dalton McDonough, Dylan Masters, Bradley Deering, Connor Blackford; third row; Meah Schommer, Katherine Pohren, Caroline Pohren, Jayda Buck, Ellie Parsons.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Caroline Pohren enjoyed a very productive freshman season of cross country last year. She was an All-MEC selection and qualified for state.

No matter how well Pohren performed though, it was impossible for her to experience what the boys were last season as the Spoofhound boys won conference, districts and earned a state trophy for their work as a team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags