Nicole McGinness knew that with five of her six varsity players being seniors last season that the early part of this season would be about figuring out who fits in the new varsity lineup.
One spot in that lineup is fairly secure with senior Jewl Galapin back after being the team’s No. 4 last season and moving into the No. 1 spot this season.
“Jewl came out this summer and hit all summer long,” McGinness said. “She is looking pretty impressive. I think that she is going to do great.”
Galapin immediately has gone from the young player in last year’s lineup with Arianne Skidmore, Lauren Cullin, Athena Groumoutis, Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey to the senior captain.
“There are a lot more new players and it is a learning experience for all of us,” Galapin said.
She is looking forward to being that team leader this year.
“This is my senior year and last year playing here in high school so I’m very nervous, but I want to have a good season,” Galapin said.
Along with Galapin, senior Kloie Rouner and sophomore Carsen Burns have varsity experience after filling in last year at times.
“This year is going to be different than the last few years because we have a whole new team,” Rouner said.
Burns played in the MEC Tournament last season and several other doubles tournaments and matches. She and Cullin teamed to win first in Flight 2 of the Lafayette Tournament.
“The freshmen know that they can talk to the older ones and ask questions — and I can be one of those people,” Burns said.
Rouner played in several events last season as will including picking up a win in the Cameron Tournament’s Flight 2 of singles and finishing seventh. She is looking forward to her bigger role this season.
“I love tennis,” Rouner said. “I’m looking forward to our season.”
Junior Keagan Wilmes also got a taste of varsity action in the Lafayette Tournament and may factor into a bigger role this season.
Senior Ella Sheil has waited her turn for four seasons on the Spoofhounds behind the older group in front of her and is ready for a bigger role this season as well.
“It is kind of nerve-wracking, but I’ve been practicing a lot this summer, so hopefully I can do well,” Sheil said.
The team added two new seniors with Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood joining the team. Wood and Hansen are standouts on the Spoofhound dance and cheer teams, so McGinness is excited to see their athleticism on the tennis court.
“They came out and worked hard this summer too,” McGinness said.
The Spoofhounds will open the season with back-to-back home matches as they welcome East High to Maryville on Tuesday and Lafayette on Wednesday.
“It is actually super fun to just see what everybody can do,” McGinness said. “I know that everybody will be improving so it will be nice to see how far they have come at the end of the season.”