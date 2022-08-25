North Nodaway has always been known as a softball school until five years ago when it was announced that the Mustangs would be discontinuing their softball program, which won a conference championship in its final season, and beginning a volleyball program.
The first two years of Mustang volleyball were a struggle as kids who had been playing softball their whole lives learned a new sport. The team combined to win just one game in those two seasons.
The next two seasons have shown growth for the Mustangs with eight total wins and an infusion of volleyball talent.
The program has also seen coaching turnover as it gets going, but first-year head coach Cari Cline and assistant coaches Jody Thompson and MacKenzie Finney hope to bring stability to the program.
Cline stepped up to the head coach’s role because she saw the need. As a school-board member at North Nodaway, she isn’t allowed to be paid to coach, so she is a volunteer assistant. She could have stepped down from the board and gotten paid, but didn’t want to do that.
“All these girls — in volunteer basketball roles — I’ve coached almost all of them when they were younger and I care a lot about each and every single one of them,” Cline said. “I want them to be successful.”
She also realizes that the community is still adapting to being a volleyball school now.
“We’ve had a hard time getting our volleyball program stared and getting it going,” Cline said. “I, myself, am diehard softball, that was my favorite sport honestly. But we have to embrace volleyball with the numbers that we have.”
While Cline is turning to hours of YouTube videos and research to sharpen her volleyball knowledge, Thompson brings first-hand experience to the staff. An All-State player for Clarinda, Thompson (Newman) played at Southwest Community College and then Drake University. Thompson is also someone with deep ties to North Nodaway with her daughter Ashley being one of the leaders on that conference championship team.
The coaching staff was also able to find some more guidance for their players this offseason with Northwest Missouri State’s Kristen Ford and Abby Brunssen spending time with the team.
“I’ve got experience coaching, I’ve watched volleyball for quite some time, I’ve studied my butt off getting ready for this and it does help with MacKenzie and Jody having experience, but I knew that we needed time with fundamentals,” Cline said. “... Bringing Kristen and Abby in really let us focus on the fundamentals.
“She (Ford) said they are trying to get more community outreach and help the small schools and I think that is awesome.”
Cline, Thompson and Finney will have a couple key veterans back from last season’s team. The player with the most experience coming back is Cline’s daughter and senior Jacquelyn Cline.
A standout in basketball as well as volleyball, Jacquelyn Cline has experience as both a setter and a hitter for the Mustangs and has practiced both going into this season.
For the senior, it is important to her to set the volleyball program up for success after she graduates.
“I’m excited and I think we’ve improved a lot just in the little bit I’ve seen,” Cline said. “I think our main goal is just to get better.
“Everyone is starting to enjoy playing the game more. At first, it was just like ‘Oh, I’ll try it out. It is a new sport.’ Now I think people genuinely enjoy going out and playing the sport.”
Cline finished with 107 assists and 113 digs last season to also go with 44 kills. She says one the lessons she and the team took from the 5-foot-4 Ford is being able to hit isn’t just about height.
“Kristen is a defensive specialist at Northwest and we are all short, so she wanted to kinda show us that even short people can hit,” Cline said. “... We learned a lot more technique than we’ve ever been taught and we got a lot more of the basic fundamentals and that really helped us improve.”
North Nodaway’s top returning hitter is another that relies more on athleticism than height. Junior Lauren Herndon had 59 kills last season.
“When Saylor (Brown) graduated, we kinda lost our voice, but I feel like me, Jackie and Sarah (Chesnut) are picking it up and filling that role pretty well,” Herndon said.
Cline and Herndon are also the Mustangs’ starting backcourt when basketball season rolls around this winter. Herndon says the connection built across sports helps.
“Being close on and off the court, being able to practice with her, it makes our connection stronger for game time,” Herndon said.
One of the players who will see a larger role this season with the departures from the team is senior Sarah Chesnut. Chesnut has experience as a back-row player previous, but may hit and set this year to free Cline up to be more versatile.
“I do have a very big voice,” Chesnut said. “I like to be vocal, I like to cheer my team on. I’ve always had that background of being a leader, being everyone’s cheerleader, but it is even better going into senior year with that communication.”
Sophomore Andrea Jenkins is poised to step into the libero spot for the Mustangs this season.
Other hitters who the Mustangs will be counting on this season include sophomores Amy Richards and Gabby Harper. The incoming freshman class is expected to make an impact as well with Addalea Barcus, Lacy Riley and Emily Keho.
“Addalea is a freshman this year,” Jacquelyn Cline said. Her confidence as a freshman is really impressive and I think her ability to take criticism will take her far. I’m excited to see it.”
North Nodaway will be the first team to begin its fall season as the Mustangs open up on their home floor on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Heartland Christian from Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“Each match, we are going to go in as the underdogs — I don’t think that is a secret,” Cari Cline said. “We are embracing that.”