North Nodaway volleyball, front from left: Lauren Herndon, Jacquelyn Cline, Sarah Chesnut; second row; Lacy Riley, Andrea Jenkins, Amy Richards; back row; Emily Keho, Addalea Barcus and Gabby Harper.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

North Nodaway has always been known as a softball school until five years ago when it was announced that the Mustangs would be discontinuing their softball program, which won a conference championship in its final season, and beginning a volleyball program.

The first two years of Mustang volleyball were a struggle as kids who had been playing softball their whole lives learned a new sport. The team combined to win just one game in those two seasons.

