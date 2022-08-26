MHS Softball2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville softball, front from left: Samantha Metcalf, Emily Davis, Miquela Giesken, Abby Swink, Clara Viau, Brylie Henggeler, Alyssa Cunningham; second row; Phoebe Hornickel, Gwyn Bilke, Marriah Williams, Dalylah Rybolt, Aliya Farmer, Kaitlyn Wilson, Jerrica Hess; third row: Ella Eckley, Annie Sparks, Alyxa Martin, Emma Aley, Braelyn Hannigan, Emma Sprague and Ella Schulte. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Sammey Bunch has seen a lot of winning in her days on the softball field. A MSHSAA state record holder in on-base percentage and Division-I All-American at Northern Iowa — Bunch now will look to translate her success in coaching with the Spoofhounds.

Bunch accepted her first head coaching position after spending a season at Missouri Western as a graduate assistant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags