Sammey Bunch has seen a lot of winning in her days on the softball field. A MSHSAA state record holder in on-base percentage and Division-I All-American at Northern Iowa — Bunch now will look to translate her success in coaching with the Spoofhounds.
Bunch accepted her first head coaching position after spending a season at Missouri Western as a graduate assistant.
“I want to see them get better every day,” Bunch said. “We are starting off working on the little things and I believe that if we get those little things sharpened up then they will already be better than what they were last year.
“I know it is a little early to talk about win-loss and everything, and if they play the game right, losses happen — I get that, we are all human. But my goal is to win an MEC championship and win a district championship.”
Spoofhound softball has struggled as of late with just one winning season in the past decade, but the program and especially the veterans in the program feel energized by the addition of Bunch.
“That mentality is huge especially after we haven’t had the best few seasons,” Maryville senior Abby Swink said. “That knowledge and understanding that we can do something and that our coaches believe in us — it has been like almost on the back-burners the last few years that we can do it, but this year, it is right in front of us.”
The seniors have enjoyed trying to lead with Bunch’s philosophy.
“Coach Bunch is actually really cool,” Maryville senior Clara Viau said. “Honestly, I was a little worried because, you know, new coach our senior year — it doesn’t really mix very well usually, but it is pretty good.
“We (the seniors) really strive to encourage change, because a lot of people don’t like change very much.”
Maryville played a lot of underclassmen last season so Bunch inherits a roster with experience. The headliner of that experience is junior pitcher Ella Schulte who has been the team’s pitcher ever since she got to high school.
“It is great to have an upperclassmen as per se your ace pitcher,” Bunch said.
Last season, Schulte was 3-5 with a 5.12 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 82 innings. At the plate, she led the team in hitting at a .356 clip. Of the team’s 32 extra-base hits, she had 14 with two homers and 12 doubles.
Swink, the senior shortstop, Swink was second on the team in atting last season after hitting .291. She led the team in RBI with 13.
“For myself, I just want to be better than I was last year in every way — communication, hits, on-base and all of it,” Swink said.
Schulte’s summer teammate with the Northwest Force club team, Emma Sprague, is another key piece back from last season. Sprague finished the season with a 7.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 47 innings. At the plate, she was fourth on the team in batting with a .217 average.
The Spoofhounds return catcher Miquela Geisken, who missed four games last season and the team felt her absence behind the plate.
“Me and Ella have a close bond from pitching and catching together last year,” Geisken said.
Geisken has extra motivation as a senior.
“I recently lost my grandpa and he was my biggest supporter,” Geisken said. “I’m really just going to dedicate this season to him and work hard for him so that he can watch me. He has watched me throughout my whole softball career and I am just excited to do as well as I can with him watching me.”
Viau also likely factors in somewhere on the infield for the Spoofhounds. She is excited for her fourth year as a starter.
“I’ve been in softball my whole life so I feel like this is kind of the pinnacle season bringing everything together,” Viau said. “I’m excited for that.”
Junior Jerrica Hess and sophomores Alyssa Cunningham and Brylie Henggeler also come back as returning starters for Maryville.
“They understand what the game speed is like — there is definitely a difference between JV and varsity,” Bunch said. “They have seen that difference in game speed and they are ready to hit the ground running.”
Maryville opens the season on Saturday with the Plattsburg Tournament.
“They are a great group,” Bunch said. “They listen. They are really coachable. That is all I can ask for as a coach. They are just a really good group to be around.”