Nodaway Valley cross country, front from left: Riley Blay, Keevin Maupin, Gabe Wieland and Dylan Walker.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The most decorated athlete in Nodaway County is Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay. Blay is coming off of a sophomore campaign that saw him win four individual state championships.

Blay’s run to the four championships began last fall with the Class 1 cross-country title before he added to it in the spring with the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter runs.

