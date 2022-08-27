The most decorated athlete in Nodaway County is Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay. Blay is coming off of a sophomore campaign that saw him win four individual state championships.
Blay’s run to the four championships began last fall with the Class 1 cross-country title before he added to it in the spring with the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter runs.
“Riley is a great leader and the guys look up to him,” Nodaway Valley coach Taylor McClurg said.
At the state championships last season, Blay finished with a 16:05.9 to beat Plato’s David Held by 24.3 seconds. It was also over 24 seconds faster than his brother Tyler Blay’s state championship time from the year before.
As a junior, Riley Blay is looking to build off his success this season with some bigger meets on the schedule this year which will allow him to push himself against some bigger schools.
“I still want to repeat what I did last year, but faster — a lot faster,” Blay said.
The Thunder will have a new coach this year with McClurg taking the reins. She will be looking to grow the program around Blay’s success.
“I’m really excited to get the year started,” McClurg said. “We have a lot of potential and the guys are determined and doing everything we are asking of them. I couldn’t be more happy.”
In growing that program, retaining talented runners will be important and Gabe Wieland returns this year.
“He is doing the work to reach his goal,” McClurg said.
Wieland wants to cut three minutes off his personal-best from last year.
“Personally, I want to get to 21 minutes by the end of this season, it might be a little tough, but I think I’m going to be able to get to it,” Wieland said.
Wieland looks to continue the improvement he made last season. He ran three 5Ks over the summer.
“I definitely feel more conditioned than I was last year,” Wieland said. “I’m seeing some faster times with the 5Ks I did over the summer and seeing that overall improvement.”
The team is adding freshman Dylan Walker.
“I pumped to have Dylan back,” McClurg, who coached junior high last year, said. “Last year, it was a lot of fun because if you gave him a goal, he was going to hit it. It didn’t matter, he was going to leave his heart out there.”
Nodaway Valley opens the season on September 6 at Clarinda as they split their schedule between Missouri and Iowa meets.
“Just stay strong,” Blay said of what his message to his teammates is. “That is all they have to do. They just did the workout ... I started to see some struggle in them and I saw that they finished the workout. It looked like it was a good one for them.”