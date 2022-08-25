VB Avery.jpg
Northwest Missouri State middle hitter Avery Kemp tips a ball over the net during the NCAA Tournament last season against Nebraska-Kearney in Warrensburg.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Last season’s Division-II volleyball season concluded with a national championship match between Tampa and Washburn — a match Tampa swept. That match showed how close Northwest Missouri State is to climbing that mountain to being amongst the elite programs in Division-II.

Northwest played either Washburn or Tampa a total of four times last season and won all four matches including sweeping Washburn in Topeka and topping Tampa on their home floor. The last loss of Washburn’s season before Tampa came against Northwest with a 3-1 victory in the MIAA semifinals.

