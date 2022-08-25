Last season’s Division-II volleyball season concluded with a national championship match between Tampa and Washburn — a match Tampa swept. That match showed how close Northwest Missouri State is to climbing that mountain to being amongst the elite programs in Division-II.
Northwest played either Washburn or Tampa a total of four times last season and won all four matches including sweeping Washburn in Topeka and topping Tampa on their home floor. The last loss of Washburn’s season before Tampa came against Northwest with a 3-1 victory in the MIAA semifinals.
“We definitely know that we can compete with pretty much anyone out there,” sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer said. “Seeing the two teams that we beat during the season stung a little bit, but I think that we are just going to use it as motivation.”
The next match for the Bearcats was a chance to win their first MIAA championship and they built a 2-0 lead in Warrensburg only to see Central Missouri roar back for a 3-2 stunner.
Two weeks later, Northwest was back in Warrensburg for the NCAA Tournament and had a 2-0 lead on Nebraska-Kearney and couldn’t hold it as the Lopers ended the Bearcats’ season 3-2.
Now the Bearcats are coming off the best season in school history hungry for more and fueled by what could have been in the final two matches of last season.
“Just a lot of hungry people and a lot of hard work that is happening in our gym,” coach Amy Woerth said.
The program has had four AVCA All-Americans in its history and three of them are on this season’s team with 2019 Honorable Mention All-American outside hitter Hallie Sidney back after missing the last two seasons with a knee injury.
“I’m just really excited to be able to practice and compete with my teammates,” Sidney said. “I’m a little nervous, but I think if I wasn’t nervous for anything — even practice — then I wouldn’t be ready.”
She is joined by Second Team All-American outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer and Honorable Mention All-American setter Alyssa Rezac.
“She just brings a really mature confidence to the court and a leadership,” Rezac said. “She might not be like a freshman, and jumping the highest or moving the best, but she brings a maturity and she knows how to make the smart shots and get the kills. She knows her way around the court really well. I’m excited to see how she teaches us young ones to do that.”
In 2019, Sidney led the MIAA with 443 kills. Last year, Kirchhoefer had 453. With both in the same lineup, Northwest has the luxury of always being able to have an All-American outside hitter in the front row and Rezac has the luxury of options.
“I just focused on starting where we left off,” Rezac said. “We don’t have to rebuild anything. We don’t have to restart. We can just keep going and keep improving.”
The options continue with graduate transfer Kelly Wiedemann, who is a West Plains, Missouri, native but played last season at USC Upstate where she led the Division-I program in kills last season with 271.
“We have a great team, everybody could perform any given night,” Sidney said. “I think it is fun to be able to compete at a high level in our own gym to prepare to compete a a high level when we are against opponents.”
The Bearcats are also deep on the right side where junior Jaden Ferguson is back off a 262-kill season which earned her second-team All-MIAA honors. Olivia Dir and Lindsey Heller give the Bearcats more hitters with significant college experience.
“All four of our outside hitters are very, very strong,” Woerth said.
Last season, it was the middle where Northwest was lacking experience, but Avery Kemp and Abby Brunssen were able to step in as freshmen and stabilize that position.
Brunssen led the team in blocks last season with 72 and added 175 kills. Kemp came on at the end of the season and had a team-high 18 kills in the MIAA championship match.
“They are not the youngsters anymore,” Woerth said. “They have a lot more reps underneath their belts so they feel more comfortable. They want to be a part of the offense which I think is great.”
The back row is where the Bearcats must replace their three top dig-getters from last season including libero Hannah Koechl. Sophomore Kristen Ford returns after recording 276 digs last season and sophomore Kyah Luhring had 52 digs.
“We have three DSs right now and they are all working their butts off,” Rezac said.
Everything for the Bearcats will run through Rezac, who was fifth in the nation in assists per set and had 1,220 assists last season.
“Her leadership is just extraordinary,” Woerth said. “She is a great leader, very consistent with what she does on the court, off the court. Girls trust her. Great captain from that standpoint. And number one, she is just one of the hardest workers out there.”
Woerth has left open the possibility of running a 6-2 instead of a 5-1 offense like the team has run in the past. A 6-2 allows the team to have three front row hitters at all times, but requires the team to be deep with hitters because it calls for more subs.
The Bearcats appear to have the hitters to make the system work, but it would also mean needing a second setter for when Rezac is out. Sophomore Natalie Laiolo and freshman Ella Caffery are the other two setters on the roster.
“I think we have the potential with hitters to run a 6-2 which is a little bit different than what we normally do,” Woerth said.
Northwest enters the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation by D2 Volleyblog and No. 12 by the AVCA. Northwest will play a challenging non-conference slate with tournaments in Texas and Colorado where they will face Volleyblog No. 7 West Texas A&M and No. 1 MSU Denver.
“We’ve had the same goals for a long time now,” Woerth said. “Getting first in the conference, winning regionals, winning a national title and as Hallie said we’ve had the same for the six years we’ve been here. Because they (Tampa and Washburn) were in the championship match, I think they could see that the national title isn’t far off from being able to get that done.”