Northwest Missouri State goes into the cross country season with its top six women’s runners back from last season’s MIAA Championships where the Bearcats finished fourth out of 13 teams.
Among those returning runners are a pair that finished in the top-four individually with senior Caroline Cunningham and sophomore Kaylee Harp.
Cunningham was the conference runner-up last season — less than 10 seconds behind Emporia State’s Jenna Ramsey.
Cunningham is not new to MIAA hardware though and was the high-point scorer at last season’s MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships where she won the mile. Now she is setting her sights on the cross-country crown.
“Individually, I think I have a great shot to win cross-country conference,” Cunningham said. “Our conference is really tough, there are a lot of really great girls in it, so hopefully it all comes together for me on the day.”
Harp is also coming off as successful track and field season was fourth at the MIAA Cross-Country Championships last season as a freshman.
Senior Amber Owens gives the Bearcats another veteran presence as the Lincoln, England, native was 21st at regionals last season where Cunningham, Harp and Owens each ran times that put them in the top-seven as far as the history of the program.
“This is the most talented team I’ve ever been on and all of the girls are really hard working so I am excited to see what we can put together as a team,” Cunningham said.
Alyna Thibault is back for her sophomore season after finishing 29th at the MIAA Championships last year. Tori Castle and Emily Saalfeld are also sophomores this season and finished 42nd and 65th respectively in the MIAA last year.
“They are my second family, so to have them all back is so much fun,” Cunningham said.
The big group of sophomores aren’t the only ones back for their second seasons as coach Wick Cunningham returned to his alma mater last season partway into the season when former coach Nick Gibson left to become the head coach at Southern Mississippi.
A 2-time national qualifier as a Bearcat himself, Wick Cunningham is excited to have had a full year working with the Bearcats.
“It was a lot more settled this year, I’m not coming in right in the middle of the season,” Wick Cunningham said. “I’ve been able to built a really good relationship with everyone over the past year.”
The coaching staff will have plenty of new faces on the men’s team to work with this season.
The leader of that group is senior Jake Norris who finished 12th as the MIAA Championships last season to help the men’s team to a third-place conference mark.
“We have a different team this year, but I think we have a lot of opportunity, a lot of hope for this season because we do have one of the biggest freshmen classes coming in since I was a freshman,” Norris said. “That is just really exciting.”
Other returners include senior Trevor Ramsdell and sophomore Austin Goetsche.
The Bearcat men’s roster includes nine freshmen, but one of the new competitors this season is a name familiar to Bearcat fans as junior Reece Smith is ready for cross country again after missing last season.
Smith is coming off a very decorated fall where he won the national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and was named the Division-II Scholar Track Athlete of the Year with his 3.957 cumulative GPA in biology:biomedical studies.
“Reece didn’t run cross country for us last year due to injury, but we are excited to have him healthy this fall a get him on the course,” Wick Cunningham said.
The Bearcats will have another familiar name on the roster with West Nodaway graduate Tyler Blay. Blay can’t compete for the Bearcats this season after transferring from Missouri Western, but the sophomore can run unattached in their meets.
“With our newcomers especially, I can see a very good culture developing right now which is super exciting,” Wick Cunningham said. “They are a group of guys who are hungry and are excited to put their stamp on the conference, put their stamp on the team and just make an impact right away.”
Northwest opens the season at home with the Bearcat Open on September 2.
“We have a new course, I think that is exciting,” Norris said. “It is always a challenge coming out for the first of the season and knocking the rust off, but I think that it is something to really look forward to.”