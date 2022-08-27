22-03-03 NWTF Caroline3.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State senior Caroline Cunningham runs at last season’s MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Hughes Fieldhouse.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Northwest Missouri State goes into the cross country season with its top six women’s runners back from last season’s MIAA Championships where the Bearcats finished fourth out of 13 teams.

Among those returning runners are a pair that finished in the top-four individually with senior Caroline Cunningham and sophomore Kaylee Harp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags