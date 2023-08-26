WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The good news for Maryville after Friday night’s 41-14 drubbing at the hands of Blair Oaks is that in high school football, there is a lot of time between Week One and the playoffs, and a lot can change in that time.
“The message is ‘one game doesn’t make a season,’” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We didn’t do a lot of very good things tonight in all three phases of the football game. There is a fourth phase and that phase is coaching. And I didn’t do a very good job. I need to get our team better prepared. That is an embarrassing performance. You give a lot of credit to Blair Oaks, they are a good football team.”
After having a Hair brother at the reins at quarterback for a decade, the Falcons (1-0) were eager to show that their recent run of success goes deeper than one family. That started on their first offensive play after forcing a 3-and-out then getting pinned at the 1-yard line on a punt by Sadler Viau.
Blair Oaks sophomore quarterback Tyler Bax ran a quarterback draw for 15 yards. The draws were something Maryville seemly didn’t have an answer for as Bax ran for 43 yards later in the drive.
“We weren’t prepared,” Maryville senior captain Delton Davis said. “We came into this game thinking we were a lot better than we honestly were.”
Spoofhound senior Jackson Neilson ended the threat with a big sack, but Blair Oaks had flipped field position. The teams traded 3-and-outs, but a fumbled punt for Maryville set Blair Oaks up with a 5-yard field. Bax punched in the the touchdown.
“We came in and we wanted to beat them for the first time in five years,” Quinlin said. “Feel like we were a little bit too confident. We haven’t found our identity year.”
Another Maryville 3-and-out, then a botched punt attempt set Blair Oaks up with a 21-yard field and Bax found Joey Wilde for a 18-yard touchdown.
Quinlin threw an interception on a miscommunication on the next possession, but Boston Hageman answered with an interception of his own, and after another 3-and-out, Zarbano got the ball right back to the Hounds with an interception.
Maryville ended the quarter with its first first-down of the game on a Quinlin scramble. Maryville eventually punched the ball into the end zone with Quinlin hitting Jonah Long for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Blair Oaks answered on the ensuing kickoff with a reverse leading to a touchdown. Maryville answered with a Quinlin to Davis 44-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-14.
“I think we just have to get better at every position,” Webb said. “We have to block better and we need to run routes better. We need to throw the ball better. We need to throw it to the correct team better. Everyone just needs to do better at their jobs.”
The first half ended in disaster for Maryville with Bax connecting on a screen on fourth and goal from the 21-yard line for a touchdown. Blair Oaks linebacker Brady Kerperin intercepted Quinlin and returned it for a touchdown and a 33-14 lead.
“Once we went down one possession, we knew we had a chance to get back in this game,” Quinlin said. “I made a bad decision and threw a pick. We didn’t respond from that. I’ve got to do better. I can’t be turning the ball over that much.”
Bax threw a touchdown pass to make the lead 41-14 late in the third quarter and that is where the margin stayed.
Maryville will look to right the ship this week with another road trip — this time to Harrisonville.
“We are going to come back next week and we are going to try to fire on all cylinders and we are going to try to fix those things and really show Harrisonville what we really are — rather than what they see on film tonight,” Davis said.