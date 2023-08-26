23-08-31 MHS FB DQ LB.jpg
Maryville senior Derek Quinlin (4) and Blair Oaks senior Brady Kerperin (15) shake hands prior to the game on Friday night in Warrensburg.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The good news for Maryville after Friday night’s 41-14 drubbing at the hands of Blair Oaks is that in high school football, there is a lot of time between Week One and the playoffs, and a lot can change in that time.

“The message is ‘one game doesn’t make a season,’” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We didn’t do a lot of very good things tonight in all three phases of the football game. There is a fourth phase and that phase is coaching. And I didn’t do a very good job. I need to get our team better prepared. That is an embarrassing performance. You give a lot of credit to Blair Oaks, they are a good football team.”

