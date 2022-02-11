HOPKINS, Mo. — The district bracket was released earlier in the week, but on Thursday, fans got an early preview of one of the first-round matchups in Class 1 District 16 with the Worth County girls going to Hopkins.
For the first 16 minutes of game time, North Nodaway (12-8) was searching for any kind of offensive rhythm. But when they found it in the third quarter, it was enough to carry the Mustangs to a 49-34 victory.
“We were night and day a different team tonight than we were on Tuesday,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “We weren’t playing tough. We weren’t playing physical or aggressive. In the third quarter, they stepped on to that challenge. They played better defensively. That sparked our offense. We finally got some shots to fall.
“That was just the big thing. We were getting every shot we wanted in the first half and couldn’t get them to connect. Third quarter, we finally did.”
Worth County junior Paige Sherer made a shot early in the third quarter to put the Tigers in front 20-18. The Mustangs flipped the switch on their lackluster offensive production immediately after that and scored more points the rest of the quarter than they had in the entire game to that point.
It started with scores on six-straight possessions including five 3-pointers. Junior Jacquelyn Cline started the run with a 3-pointer and suddenly the lid came off the rim for the entire team.
“I think once one goes in, I think everyone else thinks that they can do it and they take their shots more,” Cline said.
Sophomore Saryn Brown then hit a 3-pointer of her own before Cline connected on another 3-pointer. Worth County answered briefly with a 3-pointer by Autumn Cousatte, but Saylor Brown made it four-straight Mustang 3-pointers on the other end.
“I feel like that has kinda been our strength and our weakness so far this season,” Jackson said. “If one person is starting slow, it seems like we all are, but if one person is strong we all are. We just kinda needed that spark. Jackie hit that spark for us and everyone else followed suit.”
Cline came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup on the next trip down the floor and sophomore Lauren Herndon capped the scoring streak with a 3-pointer for a 35-23 lead. Herndon added two more points with a steal and finish to end the quarter with the Mustangs leading 37-23.
The lead grew to as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Cline led all scorers with 15 points while Saryn Brown had 14, Saylor Brown had 11 and Herndon had nine.
The Mustangs have been very reliant on those four players for scoring this year, but coaches and teammates are very complimentary of the supporting cast and what they provide the team.
“(Ellaina Renfro) is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever gotten to coach,” Jackson said. “She’ll get hit seven times in a row and she’s right back at it. ... Everyone who comes off our bench, when they come off they are ready to go. We have a lot of bench presence. We get hyped for each other, we get excited and that is the fun part about our team.”
North Nodaway has three more games left in the regular season with a trip to East Atchison on Friday and home games with King City and Union Star next week.
The district tournament opens on February 21 with the Mustangs and Tigers matching up again in Mound City.
“When we see them in districts, we are definitely going to start fired up and get a good start,” Saryn Brown said.