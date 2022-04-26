MARYVILLE, Mo. — Adrean Eskew brings a combination of expertise in the sport and familiarity to Maryville and Spoofhound sports to his first head coaching job leading the Spoofhound wrestling program.
“It has absolutely been a goal for me to be a coach regardless of the sport,” Eskew said. “I’ve always wanted to be a role model for kids like I had for myself growing up.”
He will also join the staff at Maryville High School as a special education teacher after being a student-teacher this year.
Eskew was a state champion at 195 pounds for the Lawson Cardinals in 2017 before coming to Northwest Missouri State and playing football for the Bearcats.
“I was blessed to have a great coach growing up in Jeff Anderson at Lawson and he is actually one of the first people I called after I got the job because I just wanted to pick his brain a little bit and see some different ideas,” Eskew said.
The Lawson program has worked hand-in-hand with the other sports including football which Eskew was a part of. He hopes that success in other sports will feed the wrestling program at Maryville as well.
“I really do want to get kids excited for wrestling because it is a great sport,” Eskew said. “Through the youth program that we have and through the middle school program and even the high school program, there are guys who are interested and ready to help. It is just about getting the kids come out and try wrestling.
“It is going to help with all the other sports that you are involved in, like football. I think if we can start trying to tie that along in there, you are going to see more people try and come out for wrestling and that is really what I hope happens.”
This year, Eskew has worked in the Maryville school district and began his high school coaching career helping with the basketball and baseball programs.
While Eskew has enjoyed those opportunities, he is excited to get back on the mat and begin working with the Maryville wrestlers. He preaches a blue-collar style of wrestling.
“Just working hard — that is what I expect out of my kids every time,” Eskew said. “Be coachable and work hard — that is how I grew up.”
The Spoofhounds only lose one senior from last year’s team and return several key contributors who Eskew has also coached on the baseball diamond this spring.
“We’ve got some really, really good potential with some of the athletes that I’ve been able to coach already,” Eskew said. “I know that we have athletes, we just have to get them all together, everyone on the same page and working as one.”
While in college, Eskew also helped coach the Spoofhound Youth Wrestling program.
“Tyler Tapps does a great job with the youth program,” Eskew said. “He and I have already been in contact about it. … I started when I was in second grade and those were some of the best coaches I had growing up were the youth coaches. They really do help build up a program. If you want success like Lawson has had, that is where it starts.”