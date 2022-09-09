MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds didn’t have an answer for Lafayette starting pitcher Makenzie Leake on Thursday afternoon in a 8-3 loss at the Hound Pound.
While Leake was rolling for the Irish (2-2), Maryville’s defense was struggling behind its own starter Ella Schulte with an unearned first inning run putting the Irish in front 1-0.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do tomorrow in practice,” Maryville coach Sammey Bunch said.
Lafayette added four unearned runs in the third inning. Leake helped herself in the fourth with an RBI double.
Maryville (3-4) didn’t collect its first hit until the fourth inning when senior shortstop Abby Swink singled.
Another error allowed a seventh run for the Irish in the fifth which finished the night for Schulte. Schulte allowed two earned runs in her five innings on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The team committed five errors.
“I always just think that you need to focus on the next batter no matter what just happened,” Schulte said. “You just have to keep moving.”
Emma Sprague came in for the final two innings and started with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
The Spoofhound offense got itself on track in the sixth inning with Schulte driving in two runs on a 1-out triple which got by the center fielder. Maryville senior Miquela Giesken drove in Schulte to cut the margin to 7-3.
“I’m definitely happy with the way we bounced back in the last couple innings,” Sprague said.
Sprague surrendered an unearned run in the seventh inning which provided the final score of 8-3. The best defensive plays of the game for Maryville came in the inning with a running catch by Schulte in left field and a catch on a pop up by Giesken at catcher.
“I actually really like the outfield,” Schulte said. “That is one of my favorite spots on the field. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get that ball, so I was just sprinting as hard as I could.”
Sprague finished her two innings with no earned runs on one hit and one walk.
“I think it is really working,” Sprague said of sharing the pitching duties. “It is a good chance to throw the batters off. … I think it definitely works because Ella has speed and location. We're both different as pitchers in a way so that way you throw them off in a way.”
At the plate, Brylie Henggeler, Sprague, Swink and Schulte had the four hits against Leake who pitched a complete game with one earned run and six strikeouts.
The Spoofhounds will be in the Chillicothe Tournament on Saturday beginning with pool play against Chillicothe and Oak Grove. They play the Hornets at 9 a.m. and Oak Grove at 12:30 p.m.
“Out-working, out-hustling and out-competing is our motto this year,” Sprague said. “I think we are trying to put those into play.”