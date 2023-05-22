23-05-25 Track WC Eva8.jpg
Buy Now

Worth County sophomore Eva Engel celebrates atop the podium after winning the Class 1 pole vault state championship on Saturday in Jefferson City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The podium at the MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships provides the stage for a variety of emotions.

Many champions try to remain stoic as they accept their medal. Some will flex or do some sort of pose to have an unique image of the moment. But the most exciting are the athletes like Worth County sophomore Eva Engel who just can’t contain the pure unbridled joy of the moment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags