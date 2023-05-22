JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The podium at the MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships provides the stage for a variety of emotions.
Many champions try to remain stoic as they accept their medal. Some will flex or do some sort of pose to have an unique image of the moment. But the most exciting are the athletes like Worth County sophomore Eva Engel who just can’t contain the pure unbridled joy of the moment.
“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing,” Engel said. “I’m still out of it because I still can’t believe I actually did it."
The sophomore pole vaulter was smiling ear to ear before even getting to the podium, but that excitement only grew as her name grew closer to being called. By the time it got to state runner-up Ava Barnes of Mound City, Engel could not contain herself and was the loudest in the stadium cheering on her friend and rival.
“It is awesome,” Engel said. “Me and her — we push each other.”
Then came her moment, as Engel bounced up and down while waving her arms in excitement on the podium, her sister called out from the crowd, “That’s my sister. I love you,” and Engel called back to her from the stand.
For Engel and for Worth County, it continues a proud pole vaulting tradition where Worth County has won six state titles in the event since 2009 with the last being Keelin Engel in 2021. Regan Allee, Claire Andrews (twice) and Jessica Borey have also been champions in the event.
Eva Engel has the chance to become the most decorated pole vaulter in school history over the next two seasons.
“My top goal was top three,” Engel said. “I wasn’t expecting to get first place, but every year, I wanted to get one place higher. But now, I’m already at the highest I can be so now I’m just gonna focus on technique, PR’ing and just keep pushing it."
She will have Barnes to compete against next season as the Mound City junior went vault for vault with her on Saturday. The duo matched each other nearly identically with the heights they each cleared until when cleared 9-foot-10.5 on their first attempt to become the only two athletes left in the competition.
“I try to stay in my zone,” Engel said. “I try my best to stay focused because I’m really bad at staying focused, so I kinda just zoned out everybody except my coaches and did my thing. I vaulted and every time I jumped, I went over step by step what I needed to do.”
They each passed on the next height and at 10-foot-4, Barnes cleared it immediately while Engel missed once and responded to clear it on her second attempt. At 10-foot-6.75, it was Engel’s turn to clear it on her first try and Barnes missed her first two, but got over on the third.
Both went out at 10-foot-9.5, and based on Engel clearing the previous height in one attempt, she earned the state title.
Worth County’s other state crown came on the track where Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rayleigh Smith and Emma Spencer dominated both the prelims and finals of the 4x100-meter relay.
“We worked really hard to get here,” Smith said.
The special group was made up of a senior, junior, sophomore and freshman. Senior Hailey Adwell set the tone with the lead-off leg for a 51.36 championship run after the quartet had a 50.99 the day before.
“It feels really good,” Adwell said. “I’m really proud of my teammates. … Our team — we’ve been working really hard for this.”
By the time Spencer got the baton from Richardson and Smith, the sophomore had just open track in front of her and easily held off Drexel star Josie Parks’ charge for the title. It is Worth County’s fourth-ever state title in the event, joining the teams in 1991, 1992 and 2005.
“It felt good,” Spencer joked of crossing the finish line first. “It felt like I was actually being fast for once.”
Spencer added to her medal count for the weekend with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash.
Senior Ali Brown capped her Tiger career by earning a seventh-place medal in the javelin while freshman Riley Ridge provided the Tigers with more excitement for the future by tying for seventh in the high jump — meaning that every Tiger girl who went to state medaled.
“I didn’t think that I would even make it past districts at the start of the year,” Ridge said. “… I’ve gotten a lot better throughout the course of the year and (coach Janice Borey) has helped so much with that. She is the reason I was able to come today. … She definitely has given me the confidence that I could make it past and keep on going.”
The boys also had a medal-filled weekend. Seniors Jace Latham and Levi Cassavaugh capped their illustrious careers as Tigers with medals as Latham was seventh in the shot put and Cassavaugh was fifth in the 400-meter dash.
“It feels pretty good,” Cassavaugh said. “It is obviously maybe not what you really want. I didn’t get my PR like I wanted to, but getting fifth place and really having to compete for it … I’m just proud of myself because I didn’t let that last guy get around me. I’m proud of what I did. I’m proud of getting fifth.”
Junior Elias Alarcon just missed out on a medal by taking ninth in the shot put.
The other top finish for the Worth County boys came in the 4x200-meter relay where Tyler New, John Galanakis, Landon Moser and Cassavaugh took fifth.
“It is a lot of fun, a lot of good memories,” Cassavaugh said of high school track. “Learning how to compete, learning how to win and learning how to lose too. Learning how to lose with grace, and when you are winning, you can’t be too cocky about it because you never know what the next race might bring.”