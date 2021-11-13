BARNARD, Mo. — Platte Valley defeated East Atchison three weeks ago in Hopkins by the score of 26-20. Early on, it looked like this game was heading for a similar finish, but the Wolves had other ideas as they pulled away for a 40-14 district semifinal win.
Defense and penalties dominated the first quarter as the score was deadlocked at zero.
Platte Valley faced a third-and-13 from the East Atchison 36-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Aydan Blackford hit Carter Luke on a 26-yard pass to set up a first-and-goal.
A few plays later, it was fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Blackford kept it himself on the triple option and walked into the end zone untouched. Blackford also converted the 2-point conversion, Platte Valley jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
On the ensuing East Atchison drive, the Wolves faced a third-and-7, coach Aaron Behrens put the ball in the hands of his senior running back Kaylin Merriweather. Merriweather broke a couple tackles and scampered for a 51-yard touchdown. The 2-point attempt by Josh Smith came up short, Platte Valley still led 8 to 6.
Platte Valley’s offense stalled out the next drive and turned it over on downs on a fake punt from their own 21-yard line. The Wolves would get the ball down inside the 5-yard line. Platte Valley’s defense stopped three-straight East Atchison runs and kept the Wolves out of the end zone.
East Atchison got the ball back with about a minute left in the half at the Platte Valley 34-yard line. Two plays later, the Wolves were knocking at the door at the 14-yard line. Smith dropped back to pass looking for Jarrett Spinnato down the right sideline but was intercepted by Brandon McQueen in the end zone. Platte Valley went into the half with a slim 8-6 lead.
“For the first time all season, we got hit with the injury bug in this game,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We lost our quarterback (Blackford) at the end of the second quarter.”
Blackford finished the first half with a broken collarbone.
“He is one tough kid, but at halftime we got him checked out, we couldn’t put him back in,” Silkett said.
East Atchison’s offense got rolling in the second half. Smith hit Spinnato on a shovel pass that Spinnato took for a 49-yard touchdown. Spinnato converted the 2-point conversion as well, East Atchison took their first lead of the game, 14-8.
After a three-and-out by Platte Valley set up the Wolves in Platte Valley territory, Smith rumbled his way to a 23-yard touchdown. Merriweather’s 2-point attempt failed. East Atchison up 20-8.
Platte Valley would fight back. Freshman quarterback Tucker Klamm found Tyler Vongkhamchanh behind the Wolves secondary for a 20-yard touchdown. Luke’s 2-point attempt failed. Platte Valley pulled with 20-14.
The rest of the game belonged to Merriweather. His 5-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter put the Wolves up 26-14.
Merriweather would score twice in the fourth quarter from five and 19 yards out.
“Kaylin got a little lubed up and we kinda rode that there in the second half,” Behrens said. “When he touched the ball in the second half it just looked different, he was running through tackles and not coming off the field.”
East Atchison defeated Platte Valley 40-14 to advance to the district four championship game next week at Worth County.
Platte Valley’s season ends with a record of 8-3.
“We are losing a lot of seniors but we are going to have to fill those spots and the goal doesn’t change,” Luke said. “We are going to want to go far in districts again but it’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort.”
Silkett is focused on growing his team in the offseason.
“Our expectations are to hit the weight room and get better,” Silkett said. “We have an offseason this year to actually work on things. Going into this next year, all the kids have a clear understanding of what this team is about.”