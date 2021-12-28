ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For over three quarters on Monday night at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament, Nodaway Valley proved it could play with anyone in northwest Missouri.
The Thunder (2-8) were within seven points of the Eagles (6-1) in the fourth quarter of the first-round game before LeBlond closed the game with a 12-0 run to make the score more lop-sided with a 59-40 final margin of victory.
“LeBlond is a great team,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said. “Going in here and it only being a 2-point game at half shows how much we’ve grown and how talented we are.”
LeBlond is receiving votes in the Class 2 MBCA Poll and already has a win over Maryville in MEC play and adds to a very tough stretch of games for the Thunder. All eight of the team’s losses this season have come to teams over .500.
“Everyone says that they are one of the best and they are — they are a great school and a great team,” Nodaway Valley guard Bracxten Rohlmeier said. “We just wanted to come out and play hard, honestly. We knew we had nothing to lose.
“No one was really betting on us to win. Everybody thought it would be a blowout, so we just went out there and tried our hardest to either beat them or keep it close.”
A 3-pointer from Kayden Conn and a 3-point play by Preston Jenkins kept Nodaway Valley within striking distance at the end of the first quarter with LeBlond leading 15-8.
That lead expanded to 23-11 in the second quarter, but Nodaway Valley came back with a 12-0 run to tie the game. Rohlmeier had a 3-pointer and made three free throws after being fouled on a triple.
“I feel like I can score when I want to,” Rohlmeier said. “I just wanted to be aggressive out here.”
LeBlond’s Jake Korell finished the first half with a basket to put the Eagles ahead 25-23 at halftime. That basket sparked Korell who only had two points to that point, but finished with 21.
The teams traded baskets for most of the third quarter and the score was 39-36 before Korell beat the buzzer to make the lead 41-36 going into the fourth quarter.
That began a 8-0 run for the Eagles to extend the lead to double figures at 47-36. Rohlmeier and Dawson Fast had baskets to pull Nodaway Valley back within 47-40, but LeBlond’s 12-0 to end the game sent the Eagles into the semifinals of their home tournament.
“We had a couple possessions where they got like six offensive rebounds it felt like, but that happens when you are undersized,” Rohlmeier said. “You just have to try and fight through it.”
Conn led Nodaway Valley with 14 points while Rohlmeier had 12 points. Hunter Dawson and Fast combined for nine points. Barbosa hopes that with Rohlmeier and Conn heating up, that will open up more chances for Dawson and Fast.
“Everyone is keying in on Dawson and Hunter on the defensive end, so with having everyone else score and being aggressive, we can open them back up,” Barbosa said.
In addition to Korell’s 21, Chris Guldan had 21 points including the 1,000th point of his varsity career.
LeBlond will move on to Tuesday’s semifinals against North Andrew. The Thunder will face East Buchanan in Tuesday’s consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Conn said. “The better the teams we play, the better it makes us.”