COLUMBIA, Mo. — Worth County senior Aydan Gladstone summed it up best.
“It meant everything to me,” Gladstone said in the aftermath of a 48-42 loss to Drexel in Thursday's Show-Me Bowl. “Coming from nothing to everything, it’s awesome. I mean we go 5-5 to what? 13-1. It is amazing.”
The quarterback who lost a majority of his junior year to a severe ankle injury relished the opportunity to compete in his final high school football game on the turf at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.
Four schools came together on Thursday night for what was the kickoff to three days of Show-Me Bowls, and none of the 11-man man games on Friday and Saturday are likely to match the excitement of 8-man football under the lights.
It is four schools which came together, because like many 8-man schools, both Drexel and Worth County co-op to form their programs. Drexel adds Miami and Worth County adds Northeast Nodaway. Worth County coach Jon Adwell spoke to the commitment level of the students who don’t attend the host school.
“They drive 35 minutes to come lift in our weight room,” Adwell said. “… Come summer time, Ravenwood is driving over to us and that is a huge commitment. They don’t falter one bit. They are grinders.”
While it adds up to a lot of bus and van rides, Northeast Nodaway senior Auston Pride says he wouldn’t trade in his experience as a Worth County Tiger for anything.
“It has been a blessing to be able to drive over there and play with all these guys,” Pride said. “When I started freshman year playing high school, I knew that these guys were family.”
While Worth County’s program has eight 8-man championship trophies in its trophy case, the Drexel program was looking for its first and an experience that senior Cory Cumpton could never imagine as a freshman.
“After freshman year, definitely not,” Cumpton said. “Sophomore year, that was the biggest biggest surprise. Just knowing that we could accomplish getting to the state semifinal in our first year of 8-man, I knew we could step it up even further.”
Senior lineman Brayden Rhoades had similar thoughts.
“Coach (Philip) Dean came in my sophomore year after my freshman year was pretty rough,” Rhoades said. “… When Dean came in and we made it as far as we did, to the semifinals, I said, ‘Okay, let’s do this. Let’s ride this out.’ … What a way to end a season and to end your high-school career.”
While Cumpton has put up gaudy statistics all season, Worth County held him in check on Thursday with 10 carries for 18 yards. The Bobcat who the Tigers could not slow was junior quarterback Jacob Coffey.
Coffey, one of the premier runners in 8-man since his freshman year, made the switch to quarterback this season and it paid off on the biggest stage. Coffey threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns while running for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bobcats had 366 yards of total offense and Coffey accounted for 336 of it.
“I’m real beat up,” Coffey said after the game. “I’ve never had turf-burn before. I got it all up and down. They hit hard. They are very physical on both sides of the ball. They wouldn’t quit.”
On the other side, Gladstone attempted to keep pace with 157 passing yards and a team-high 65 rushing yards.
The teams traded scores all night with the score tied at six after the first quarter and then Worth County holding a 28-26 lead at halftime.
Drexel pulled ahead with two seconds left in the third quarter on a Coffey touchdown run on fourth down to make the score 42-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Everyone in the stadium knew he was going to run it on third-and-whatever,” Drexel coach Philip Dean said. “And he went out and gutted those yards.”
It took Worth County less than a minute to answer with Gladstone finding Dylan McIntyre for a 29-yard touchdown — McIntyre’s second touchdown of the night. That tied the score at 42-42.
The state-winning touchdown came with over eight minutes left on a 6-yard Coffey touchdown run.
The defenses tightened up to finish the game, but Worth County had one last chance as time dwindled in the fourth quarter. Gladstone converted a third-and-28 with a pass to Jackson Runde, but on the next play he attempted to find McIntyre in the end zone, but Cumpton undercut the route and intercepted it to seal Drexel’s first state title.
“It was a great ball,” Cumpton said. “If I would have missed it by one second they would have had that. … They got that big, long play. You have to gut it out. It is next-play mentality.”
Both teams now turn their attention to basketball where their co-ops will no longer exist, but the memories will.
“In basketball, it is kind of comical to watch them play because they like each other,” Adwell said with a laugh. “It is hard to be too competitive when they are going against each other. Our communities, they jive real well together. It is a good mix.”