MARYVILLE, Mo. — Connor Drake’s last two season’s of football have been a whirlwind.
Going into his junior season, Drake was planning on being the backup quarterback behind senior Ben Walker, but in the season opener, Walker went down with a season-ending knee injury and Drake was suddenly elevated to QB1 on the depth chart.
Drake led the Spoofhounds to a state runner-up finish as a junior, and this season, helped Maryville capture another district championship.
“My coaches,” Drake said, were his keys to success. “Them believing in me and giving me the reigns to the offense. (Offensive coordinator Matt) Houchin working with me every day in practice, G (quarterback coach Marcus Grudzinski) doing the drills and Coach (Matt) Webb putting his trust in me to lead the team.”
On Thursday, Drake made the next step in his football career — signing with Dakota Wesleyan University.
“Being a college athlete has been my dream for a long time,” Drake said. “When I was little, I didn’t know if it would be football or baseball, but after my junior year and that whole situation, I just fell in love with the game. My senior year, I really just worked to become a college football player.”
The NAIA school in Mitchell, South Dakota, felt like a good fit for Drake who recently visited the campus.
“I just went up there on a visit at the end of January and just fell in love with the coaches, the facilities and everything,” Drake said. “I just felt at home."
The Tigers were 4-7 last season and are replacing one senior from last season. Drake joins one other quarterback in this Tiger recruiting class with Easton Millar from Redfield, South Dakota, The two freshmen give the Tigers five quarterbacks on the roster.
“Their offense is more spread, but they involve the QB run game,” Drake said. “They liked the way I handled things on the high-school field and they wanted me to do it there.”
Drake will finish up his Spoofhound sports career on the baseball field this spring where he was an all-district shortstop last season. Baseball season opens on March 24 at Maysville.