Spoofhound senior Connor Drake and junior Adam Patton were each selected as First Team All-MEC baseball players.
Patton was selected as a catcher after hitting .371 and finishing second on the team in RBI with 18. Drake, the team’s utility player, was selected as an outfielder after batting .282 with 17 RBI.
Junior Cooper Loe was selected as a second-team pitcher. On the mound, he posted a 3.27 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 innings. At the plate, Loe hit .392 with a team-leading 11 extra-base hits, 22 runs scored and 19 RBI.
Junior first baseman Blake Katen was a second-team infielder after leading the team with a .451 batting average and a .577 on-base percentage.
The Hounds had three honorable mention selections with sophomore Don Allen, and freshmen Peyton McCollum and Canon Creason.
Allen started in center field and had a .914 fielding percentage. Creason batted .338 with a .472 on-base percentage and matched Loe’s team-high 22 runs scored.
McCollum finished with a 4.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 24 walks in 26 1/3 innings.
Class 4, All-District 16
The all-district teams are based on the district tournament where Maryville finished as the runner-up.
Loe and Patton made the team after Loe threw a 1-hitter with a 5-inning complete-game shutout of Chillicothe in the district semifinals. Patton doubled in that game.
Third baseman Cooper Gastler and outfielder Spencer Scott joined their teammates as all-district selections. Scott had two hits in the district championship. Gastler had hits in both games including a double against Chillicothe.