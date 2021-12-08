EDMOND, Okla. — Maryville native and 3-time national championship Bearcat coach Adam Dorrel thanked plenty of Maryville residents and Northwest Missouri State legends in his introductory press conference on Wednesday as the new head football coach at Central Oklahoma.
The list includes plenty of the obvious names with former Northwest coaches Mel Tjeerdsma, Scott Bostwick and Bart Tatum to former Spoofhound coach Chuck Lliteras. But the Maryville resident who earned to most air time during his speech was former Maryville teacher Carolyn Henry.
“Carolyn Henry was my elementary-school teacher and Carolyn saw something in me at a very young age when I was having a lot of difficulty in school and really resurrected my academic career,” Dorrel said. “I’m been friends with her and in touch with her ever since then. We share the same birthday.
“I credit that lady with really starting me in athletics, really talking to me (into going) out for football. Where I grew up, you couldn’t play football until the seventh grade. I did that and within two weeks of doing that, I had proclaimed to my family that I was going to be a college football coach. Mrs. Henry has always been very valuable to my life and I thank her for that.”
Dorrel spent six years as the head coach at Northwest, winning three national championships and compiling a 76-8 record before moving to Division-I Abilene Christian. He was also an All-American offensive lineman for the Bearcats as a player.
He leaned on several of those connections to guide his search for his next job.
“Through my process here, I had the opportunity — Mel Tjeerdsma, my former coach; Allen Ward, former athletic director (at Abilene Christian); Wren Baker; Jared Mosley and Dr. Jim Redd have really helped guide me through this process,” Dorrel said. “I want to thank them for that.”
Dorrel also thanked his family. His parents Jerry and Trudy Dorrel still live in Maryville.
“My mom and dad watching today, and my brothers and sisters,” Dorrel said. “I have a really tight — I’m from a small town — really tight intermediate family, so cousins, aunts, uncles, and the support they have given me over my career as a player and a coach is very special to me and I want to thank them.”
Returning to the MIAA, Dorrel is setting high goals for his Central Oklahoma program which went 4-7 this season.
“I want all of our guys when they leave here (to have) two things, simply, No. 1 to have a diploma and No. 2 to have a conference championship or national championship ring,” Dorrel said. “That is what I want for our guys.”
The Bronchos are slated to host Northwest in 2022. The MIAA schedule has yet to be released.