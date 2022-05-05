MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s senior class has acclimated a 38-16 record over their three seasons with the program. Over the past four years, the Spoofhounds have undergone a coaching transition and lost a year because of a pandemic, but the constants for the team have been Arianne Skidmore, Lauren Cullin, Shanna Ingram and Cleo Johnson.
“It means a lot,” Skidmore said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 10.”
Those four seniors were recognized on Thursday night in a 9-1 victory over Cameron.
“Taking a dub on Senior Night — that is always nice,” Cullin said.
The Spoofhounds (8-4) were able to strike fast with freshman Jalea Price scoring less than four minutes into the match.
Price has recently shifted from the outside midfield to striker as she has traded spots with Skidmore. For Skidmore, it is a shift back to a spot she is more familiar playing.
“I like playing outside mid a lot,” Skidmore said. “That is the position I played before.”
Skidmore was All-State as a striker last season, but that position came to her accidentally when coaches Jesus Gonzalez and Chase Tolson were meeting the players and asking them where they play. She then became a striker and was immediately successful.
“Coach was confused or forgot or something, and ended up putting her at striker because we needed a striker,” Tolson said. “Only halfway through the season did he realize that that wasn’t the position she put on the paper. It was really an accident that she got put up there, but really worked out for her last year. She scored a ton of goals and was really great.”
Now with Price’s emergence as an option on the inside, Skidmore is able to shift back outside and she continued to find success in that spot on Thursday. Skidmore scored to make it 2-0.
“Arianne has scored every game since we’ve had her on the outside,” Tolson said.
The Spoofhound rout was on from there with Kennedy Kurz and Johnson scoring goals 25 seconds apart from each other to increase the lead to 4-0.
Johnson wasn’t done there and showed off her versatility with a strike into the upper corner of the net followed by a header for a hat trick and a 6-0 lead.
“Can’t say enough about Cleo and how great she is,” Tolson said. “She is incredible and I might be a little bit biased, but I would argue that she has been the best player in the conference the last couple years. I love watching her play. Literally everything we do goes through her. She is the core of our team.”
Skidmore added another goal for a 7-0 lead before Cameron scored late in the half to ensure a second half.
Four years ago, Johnson was the understudy at her position behind All-State attacking midfielder Lydia Mitchell, who went on to play college soccer. Now Johnson finds herself in that spot as she finishes her Spoofhound career before going to Wayne State next year.
“She leaves it all out there every game and I think that influences everyone on our team,” Tolson said.
One of the players that will be looked to continue the legacy of stellar midfield play is freshman Braelyn Hannigan who stepped up in the second half with the Spoofhound leaders sitting. Hannigan scored twice in the opening minutes of the second half to send everyone home early with a 9-1 mercy rule.
“I feel like we’ve always had a strong midfield and I’m glad someone is able to continue that,” Johnson said.
The Spoofhounds play on the road Friday against Council Bluffs-Thomas Jefferson (Iowa) before the home finale on Tuesday with Savannah.
“There is no one else I’d rather go out with than this team,” Ingram said.