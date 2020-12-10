HOPKINS, Mo. – Despite playing its worst offensive quarter of the season, the North Nodaway Mustangs used a late fourth quarter run to defeat the Bedford Bears 47-39 on Thursday night.
“I am very pleased with the way we’ve been playing,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “It’s been a lot of fun, I get a little nervous every game that we’re not going to score like we’ve been scoring but as long as we keep doing that we’ll be fine.”
The Bulldogs stole the show early in the first quarter, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes. Bedford’s Kennedy Weed scored eight points in the first half, four of which came in the Bulldogs’ early run.
The Mustangs’ offense started slowly, yielding just one made field goal in the first four and a half minutes of the first quarter. But North Nodaway found success in the back half of the quarter with three-pointers from Jacquelyn Cline and Saylor Brown.
Senior Jadon Dobbins led the Mustangs with six points in the first quarter, helping North Nodaway to a 15-10 lead. The Mustangs went on a 13-3 run over the final five minutes of the quarter.
“I think a lot of it was just us being in our heads,” Dobbins said. “Bedford is a bigger school, they’re a good team and a lot of times, we get in our heads before the game even starts. Once we get our defense up, our offense normally follows it.”
The second quarter began with the two teams going back-and-forth, but North Nodaway eventually pulled away to a 10-point lead with an array of Mustangs helping the cause. Cline ended a 6-0 run with two free throws and 1:41 left in the half.
“We were just kind of rushing it, not slowing down and getting good shots,” Cline said. “We were just settling for outside shots. We were really good at that last year and we are this year, we just haven’t been as good this year. We’re still searching for our identity.”
Bedford didn’t go down quietly, responding with a 7-0 run in less than a minute of game time. Kelsey Barcus broke up the run with a basket with 34 seconds left in the half to help give the Mustangs a 27-23 halftime lead.
Both offenses appeared to have never left the locker room as the two teams combined for just 10 third quarter points. The Bulldogs cut the lead to one 30 seconds into the half and North Nodaway responded with turnovers on back-to-back possessions.
Bedford took its first lead of the second half at 28-27 with 2:37 left in the third quarter. Cline then tied the game at 28 with the Mustangs’ first points of the half. Even after a slow offensive quarter, Dobbins gave the North Nodaway a 31-30 lead with a three-pointer near the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs took their biggest lead since early in the first quarter with a 7-2 run over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Jackson’s offense found life with five minutes left in the game, beginning with Saylor Brown’s layup to cut the lead to two. Dobbins then added a free throw and a field goal to retake the lead at 38-37.
“We’ve done really well in games like that, where we’ve gotten down in the fourth quarter,” Jackson said. “I don’t know if it’s perfect timing or we just know when to bring it, but we’ve done really well with that.”
Cline all but put the game out a of reach with two free throws and then a layup to make the score 45-37 with 55 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs cut the lead to six with 27 seconds left, but two free throws from Dobbins and Cline gave North Nodaway the 8-point win.
“I think it helped when I went to the bench and could kind of see how they were running their defense and see where I could find the backdoor pass and the openings,” Cline said.
Dobbins led the Mustangs with 17 points in North Nodaway’s third win of the season. Cline was second on the team with 12 and freshman Lauren Herndon was third on the team with nine points.
“She’s (Dobbins) kind of struggled the first couple of games mentally and tonight you could tell that mentally she was in it and was going to put the team on her back and do whatever it took to win,” Jackson said.
The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday Dec. 15 with a trip to Graham to take on the Nodaway Holt Trojans.
“Coming into this season, I thought we going to be rough at first because we lost a really good player last year,” Dobbins said. “As soon as we started practices, the freshmen really stepped up, and we knew what we wanted, and they didn’t hesitate to bring it.”