MARYVILLE, Mo. — James DiStefano and his brother Thomas have been playing soccer together their entire lives, but only got one year to share the field in a Spoofhound uniform. Now the brothers will get the chance to put on the same jersey again.
On Friday, James DiStefano signed to play soccer at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Thomas DiStefano will be a junior forward on next season's Prairie Wolves.
“I just wanted to play with my brother again,” James DiStefano said. “I played with him for one year in high school and I'm excited to play with him for at least two years in college now, so that was the main reason I wanted to go to Nebraska Wesleyan.”
DiStefano was impressed on his official visit this fall with the campus and coaching staff.
“The campus is really nice,” DiStefano said. “I loved it. There are so many amazing things about the campus. I've been to a lot of the soccer games watching Thomas. I've met a lot of my teammates there and I just really like the environment.”
During his four years as a Spoofhound, DiStefano helped the team to three district championships and the first state trophy in program history with a third-place finish this fall.
DiStefano was third on the team with 15 goals this season and second with 14 assists.
“To end my high school career going to state, going the furthest we've ever gone, getting third, winning my last game,” DiStefano said. “Not a lot of people can say they did that, so that is just an amazing feeling.”