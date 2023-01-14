STANBERRY, Mo. — Friday night’s boys consolation final in the Stanberry Invitational offered a clash of styles with the guard-play and shooting of Worth County, led by junior Tyler New, and the sheer size and strength of King City, led by 6-foot-6, 270-pound Hunter Moss.
At the end of the night, the size won out with King City earning the 56-50 victory.
In the first half, Worth County was able to use its speed and ball movement to create open looks. Senior Levi Cassavaugh had two 3-pointers and New had eight points in the first quarter as the Tigers took a 17-14 lead into the second quarter.
King City grabbed a 20-19 lead, but New answered with a base-line drive to retake the lead. On the next trip, the Tigers worked the ball around with New running off screen after screen before finally getting space in the corner and hitting a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer for a 24-20 advantage.
“Tyler is a dog,” Worth County senior Tanner Ridge, who hit two 3-pointers, said. “I’m just here if Tyler needs me. I’ll just be in the corner, minding my own business and if Tyler needs help or wants to get rid of it, he can pass it to me in the corner and I’ll let it fly.”
John Galanakis gave the Tigers momentum heading into the locker room with a put-back basket at the buzzer for a 31-26 lead.
That was the last points the Tigers would add for a while though. In the third quarter, King City out-scored the Tigers 16-0.
“Early in that game, I thought our posts played pretty well together, high-low and they did some things that I haven’t seen all year,” Worth County coach Les New said. “And in the second half, we didn’t do that. For whatever reason, they quit doing what we were doing and we had to start relying on a lot of jump shots from the perimeter and we weren’t hitting them. We are going to have to get better at using our posts.”
Most of the action revolved around Moss, who Worth County had limited to five points in the first half, but was a monster on the offensive glass in the third quarter with eight points.
“On defense, we kinda broke down a little bit,” Tyler New said. “We didn’t box out, we were all scattered and we were turning the ball over quite a bit. We just need to keep our cool, keep our heads focused and play hard-nosed defense like we do.”
Rebounding was the issue that stood out most to Les New, and fittingly, Ty Mooney capped King City’s scoring in the quarter with a putback for a 42-31 lead.
“In the third quarter, we did not score a point — we did not score a single point,” Les New said. “And most of their points came off second-chance rebounds.”
The Tigers fought back in the fourth quarter and Ridge grabbed a putback of his own to break the scoring drought. New found Cassavaugh for a basket and the lead was cut to 42-35.
“Just a strict talk — just a little yelling from Les, not gonna lie,” Ridge said of the key to bouncing back in the fourth quarter. “And we didn’t get angry at each other and kept our spirits high.”
Every time that Worth County threatened though, Moss had the answer. He scored after Cassavaugh’s bucket, then again after Cannon Fletcher got a score. New hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 left to draw within 46-40, but Hunter Moss and Chase Moss scored back-to-back baskets to push the margin back to 10.
New hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to get the team back within four, but King City sent freshman Brody Wall to the foul line and Wall hit his first free throw and missed the second. Hunter Moss grabbed the offensive rebound and flipped it back to Wall who was fouled again.
Wall hit 1-of-2 again and provided the 56-50 final score.
New finished with a game-high 23 points while Cassavaugh had nine, Ridge had eight, Fletcher had six and Galanakis and Karson Briner each had two.
Hunter Moss finished with 21 — 16 in the second half — while Samuel Derks added 15 and Chase Moss had six.
“Box out every single player on the team,” Tyler New said of future King City matchups. “Every single player on the team, every one of us has to work as a unit to box out everyone.”