Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh scans the floor on Friday in Stanberry.

STANBERRY, Mo. — Friday night’s boys consolation final in the Stanberry Invitational offered a clash of styles with the guard-play and shooting of Worth County, led by junior Tyler New, and the sheer size and strength of King City, led by 6-foot-6, 270-pound Hunter Moss.

At the end of the night, the size won out with King City earning the 56-50 victory.

