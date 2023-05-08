RICHMOND, Mo. — Maryville junior Ethan Scott had an uncomfortable wait on Monday afternoon at the Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond. Scott carded an 86 and knew that he’d be right on the bubble for a state berth at the Class 3, District 4 Tournament.
“It is just kinda stressful sitting there,” Scott said. “You don’t know if you are going to make it or not.”
The wait seemed to end as the final scores were posted and it became clear that Scott had made state for a third-straight season with a top-20 finish in the 78-golfer tournament.
There was one more panic moment for Scott as the state qualifiers were read off and due to an error by the Richmond coach reading the names, Scott’s was left off. The error was quickly corrected and Scott took his place among the state qualifiers.
“I thought I played pretty bad today,” Scott said. “With state coming up, I can redeem myself.”
Scott struggled in the middle of his round with three double-bogeys and a triple-bogey in the span of six holes. Scott recovered in his final four holes of the day with three pars and a bogey to close the 18-hole round and ultimately secure his place at state.
“Commit to things,” Scott said on his adjustment for next week. “Half my round today, I didn’t feel like I committed to things, and if I commit to them, I may have shot lower.”
Making his third-straight trip to state, Scott is excited to try to build off his last two appearances. He will be going for his first state medal.
Sophomore Jack Dinsdale had the best round of the day for Maryville with a 77 to tie for seventh overall. Dinsdale birdied No. 8 to finish the front nine at 1-over.
“I really was just keeping the ball in play, and from then on, I just made some putts,” Dinsdale said.
Dinsdale had a 41 on the back nine to wrap up his day. He will make his second-straight trip to state.
“It feels great,” Dinsdale said. “I’ve worked so hard over the last year since the season started. I had a lot of ups and downs this year — and right now, it is an up.”
Spoofhound senior Marcus Henggeler finished his career with an 89 to tie for 32nd overall. Henggeler finishes his career as a 1-time state qualifier.
“We are going to miss Marcus,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “He has been a good leader this year. He has stepped up to the captain’s spot and just did awesome. … It is heartbreaking because I know he wanted to go and it breaks my heart for him, but I am glad at least he had it last year.”
Junior Jacob Scott finished with a 90 to take 35th and sophomore Dylan Groomer finished tied for 37th with a 92. They will return to help lead a very deep group of returners next season.
“We just have to work on our mental game,” Ricks said. “We just do. And they will this summer. They will be back. It’ll come back next year. I’ve got a lot of faith that it will be better next year.”
The team qualifiers from the district are returning Class 3 state runner-up Bishop LeBlond and returning Class 2 state runner-up Barstow. Maryville was third as a team. LeBlond junior Tim Johnston won the tournament with a 72 while Pat Johnston had a 73.
The MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament is next Monday and Tuesday in New Bloomfield.
“I just want them all to be able to go,” Ricks said. “It is such a great experience. But they can’t. This is a life lesson too. You can do everything you think you’re supposed to be doing and it doesn’t work out, and that is just the way life is sometimes.”